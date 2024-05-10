Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Eaton, Eli Lilly and Arista Networks

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 10, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Eaton ETN, Eli Lilly LLY and Arista Networks ANET.

3 Stocks to Buy Following Guidance Upgrades

Earnings season continues to roll along, with a solid chunk of companies already posting quarterly results. The period has primarily remained positive, underpinned by strong results from the technology sector. We've also seen positive revisions trickle in for the upcoming period.

Concerning the positivity, several companies, including Eaton, Eli Lilly and Arista Networks all raised their outlooks, undoubtedly pleasing investors. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Eaton

Eaton posted EPS of $2.40 and sales of $5.9 billion, reflecting quarterly records. Further, segment margins reached 23.1%, another quarterly record and reflecting a 340-basis-point climb from the same period last year.

The company topped off the robust results with positive guidance, raising its outlook for organic growth, segment margins, and EPS. Analysts have taken their earnings expectations higher along with the upgraded guidance, landing the stock into a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Income investors could also find ETN shares attractive, currently yielding 1.1% on an annual basis. While the current yield may not be that impressive, the company’s 5.4% five-year annualized dividend growth rate reflects consistently higher payouts.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly posted EPS of $2.58 and sales of $8.8 billion, with earnings soaring 46% from the year-ago period. Revenue throughout the period grew 26% year-over-year, driven by strong demand within Mounjaro, Zepbound, Verzenio, and Jardiance.

LLY upped its full-year revenue guidance by $2 billion, further displaying the strong demand being witnessed. Analysts modestly trimmed their earnings outlook for the upcoming period but have otherwise kept revisions positive, particularly for its current fiscal year.

Arista Networks

Concerning headline figures, ANET posted a 14% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and reported sales 1.3% ahead of expectations, with both items showing growth relative to the year-ago period.

The company upped its current year (FY24) revenue growth guidance into a band of 12% - 14%, causing shares to soar post-earnings. The company also authorized an additional $1.2 billion stock repurchase, further adding to the fireworks.

Analysts have revised their earnings expectations accordingly, with the stock holding a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Bottom Line

Guidance lifts are among the most positive announcements shareholders can hear, injecting confidence in the long-term picture.

And recently, all three companies above have raised their outlooks, with shares moving higher following the announcements.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.