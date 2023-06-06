Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Consolidated Edison, NorthWestern and Atmos Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 6, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Consolidated Edison ED, NorthWestern NWE, and Atmos Energy ATO.

3 Utilities Stocks Suited Nicely for Income-Focused Investors

Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. These stocks are also considered defensive, making them attractive for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty.

Further, the sector is currently ranked number three out of all 16 Zacks sectors, indicating that companies within have been enjoying positive earnings estimate revisions.

According to studies, 50% of a stock's price movement can be attributed to its group, explaining why it’s critical for investors to target pockets of the market seeing positive revisions from analysts.

Three stocks from the sector – Consolidated Edison, NorthWestern, and Atmos Energy – could all be considerations for those seeking dividend payouts and a defense-first approach.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison is a diversified utility holding company with subsidiaries in regulated and unregulated businesses. Currently, the company carries a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings expectations increasing across the board.

ED shares currently yield 3.4% annually, nearly precisely in line with the Zacks Utilities sector average. In addition, the company has increased its dividend payout for 46 consecutive years, reflecting a commitment to shareholders.

NorthWestern

NorthWestern has also seen its near-term earnings outlook shift favorably, helping land the stock into a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s shares currently yield 4.4% annually, nicely above the Zacks Utilities sector average.

Shares aren’t stretched regarding valuation, with the current 16.6X forward earnings multiple sitting beneath the 17.4X five-year median and just above the Zacks sector average. The stock carries a Style Score of “B” for Value. The company is forecasted to grow nicely as well, with estimates calling for 10% earnings growth in its current fiscal year on 6% higher revenues.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is engaged in regulated natural gas distribution and storage businesses. ATO shares currently yield 2.6% annually, below the Zacks sector average. Still, the company’s 10% five-year annualized dividend growth rate helps pick up the slack.

Further, shares have recently found support at the 200-day moving average, with buyers stepping up to defend the level in each of the last two instances. This is illustrated in the chart below.

Bottom Line

Income-focused investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as these companies generally don’t need extra cash to fuel growth and opt to reward shareholders with dividend payouts. In addition, these companies’ services generate reliable and consistent demand, providing them with a heightened level of defense.

For those interested in reaping a passive income stream paired with a more conservative approach, all three stocks above – Consolidated Edison , NorthWestern, and Atmos Energy could be considered.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.