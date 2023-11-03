Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Coinbase Global and BlackRock

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 3, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Coinbase Global COIN and BlackRock BLK.

EPS Preview: Unraveling Coinbase's Early Puzzle

Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock Coinbase Global is expected to report earnings Thursday after the market close. Coinbase is the largest and most popular cryptocurrency exchange in the US. The platform allows users to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple. Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates forecast that the company will lose $0.54 for the quarter. Last year, Coinbase reported EPS of -$2.43 for the same quarter.

Spotty But Improving Earnings Surprise History

Coinbase went public in 2021 and has ten quarters of earnings history. Though COIN's earnings history is brief, thus far, it paints a mixed but improving picture. COIN has missed Zacks Consensus Estimates in six of ten quarters. However, the past two quarters have been solid. In May, COIN beat estimates by delivering a 110% EPS surprise, and last quarter, it trounced forecasts by 46%.

5 Things to Watch

SEC Lawsuit

The biggest cloud surrounding Coinbase is its ongoing battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. In June, the SEC charged Coinbase with operating a crypto asset trading platform as an unregistered securities exchange. Despite the obvious uncertainty the lawsuit creates for investors, Coinbase shares are much higher than when the SEC lawsuit was filed on June 6th. A plethora of recent crypto industry legal victories is likely spurring investor confidence. Watch to see if Coinbase management has any updates on its ongoing legal battle.

Forward Guidance

Coinbase is very likely to report a loss for the quarter. However, Wall Street is forward-looking. Watch to see if Coinbase's positive earnings trajectory is expected to continue.

Bitcoin Halving

The next Bitcoin Halving will occur in the first half of 2024. When a halving occurs, the reward for mining new blocks is halved, making it more challenging for miners to earn net Bitcoins. Historically, this event has led to increased scarcity and has driven up the value of Bitcoin due to reduced supply. Because Coinbase's business is deeply intertwined with the world's most popular cryptocurrency, the halving is a potential bullish catalyst for COIN shares.

Institutional Adoption Commentary: Slowly, Then All at Once

For most of its history, small retail investors have comprised most of the investment in the crypto industry. However, Bitcoin has stood the test of time and is garnering attention from the world's largest asset managers, such as BlackRock. If Bitcoin ETFs are to be approved (I expect them to be), Coinbase will benefit dramatically because it is the listed exchange for most of the Bitcoin ETF filings.

Furthermore, COIN CEO Brian Armstrong divulged in an interview that deep-pocketed sovereign wealth funds have already begun to allocate assets to crypto. While adoption is already in motion, the floodgates will swing open if the crypto industry gets long-awaited regulatory clarity from regulators.

Coinbase Is a Cash Cow

Value investing legend Seth Klarman shocked Wall Street when he invested in Coinbase. Though Klarman is far from a crypto proponent, he explained that he bought shares because "Coinbase is sitting on $5 billion in cash, has less than that in debt, and is doing some smart things." Though Coinbase is losing money, its growing cash hoard should attract new investment dollars from investors who would otherwise avoid the crypto industry.

