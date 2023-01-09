Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Archer Daniels Midland, Sherwin-Williams and Aflac

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 9, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Archer Daniels Midland ADM, Sherwin-Williams SHW and Aflac AFL.

3 Soon-to-Be-Divided Kings

Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature.

While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend Aristocrats.

Let me introduce you to Dividend Kings, those that have shown an unparalleled commitment to shareholders through 50+ years of increased dividend payouts.

Interestingly enough, several stocks are gearing up to burst into the elite club, including Archer Daniels Midland, Sherwin-Williams and Aflac.

Let’s take a closer look at each one.

Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland is a leading producer of food and beverage ingredients and goods made from various agricultural products. ADM currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

ADM’s annual dividend currently yields 1.9%, below its Zacks Consumer Staples sector average. Still, the company’s 4% five-year annualized dividend growth rate helps to pick up the slack.

In addition, it’s hard to ignore ADM’s quarterly performance; the company has exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by double-digit percentages in four consecutive quarters.

In its latest release, Archer Daniels Midland registered a sizable 31% EPS beat and reported revenue nearly 8% above expectations.

The company has a favorable growth profile for its current fiscal year (FY22), with earnings forecasted to climb 44% Y/Y. Still, the growth cools down in FY23, with estimates indicating a 15% Y/Y pullback in earnings.

Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams manufactures and sells paints, coatings, and other related products. As it stands, the company carries a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

SHW’s annual dividend currently yields a respectable 1.1%, just a few ticks below its Zacks Construction sector average. Impressively, the company’s payout has grown by a double-digit 20% over the last five years.

Growth is more than apparent, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $8.71 for FY22 indicating an improvement of nearly 7% Y/Y. And in FY23, the company’s bottom line is forecasted to expand a further 19%.

Aflac

Aflac is an American insurance company and a massive supplier of supplemental insurance within the U.S. Currently, AFL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Aflac rewards its shareholders via its annual dividend that currently yields 2.2%, modestly below its Zacks Finance sector average.

In addition, valuation multiples aren’t stretched, further reinforced by its Style Score of a “B” for Value. Currently, AFL shares trade at a 13.6X forward earnings multiple, modestly above the five-year median and nearly in line with its Zacks sector average.

Bottom Line

Investors enjoy few things more than consistent, reliable dividends. After all, getting paid is an incredible feeling.

And when looking to build an income stream, many turn to the Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have successfully upped their payouts for a minimum of 25+ consecutive years.

However, a step above is the elite Dividend Kings group, those who have done it for 50+ years, putting their shareholder-friendly nature on full display.

All three stocks above – Archer Daniels Midland, Sherwin-Williams and Aflac – are knocking on the door of the elite club.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The SherwinWilliams Company (SHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.