Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Albertson's, Kroger, General Stores and Credicorp

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 23, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Albertson's ACI, Kroger KR, Casey's General Stores CASY and Credicorp BAP.

Buy These 3 Stocks to Combat Volatility in 2023

Beta is a metric that measures risk and is used to compare the volatility of stocks to the broader market as a whole with the S&P 500 index having a baseline beta value of 1.0. Generally, securities with a beta below 1 have historically been less volatile than the market.

To that note, here are three Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks that currently have a beta under 1.0 and an overall "A" VGM grade for Value, Growth, and Momentum in the Zacks Style Scores system that further supports these stocks being strong investments in the near future.

Albertson's

Albertson's is a familiar name as one of the largest grocery retailers in the United States. The company has made headlines over the last year after Kroger announced its intention to acquire Albertson's for $24.1 billion.

Although the deal has faced regulatory scrutiny, it potentially sees Albertsons being bought out for $34.10 a share and 63% above current levels. Plus, Albertsons' low beta of 0.55 is reassuring even if the deal doesn't go through and earnings estimate revisions are slightly up for ACI stock.

Furthermore, trading around $21 a share and just 7.3X forward earnings, Albertson's stock has an "A" Style Scores grade for both Value and Momentum attributing to its overall "A" VGM grade. Albertson's' P/E valuation sticks out as it is well below the industry average of 15.6X and the S&P 500's 17.6X.

Casey's General Stores

The next stock has stood out for its strong performance over the last year as the S&P 500 crumbled. Casey's General Stores stock is up +25% in the last year and has shown the ability to be a defensive hedge against inflation.

Despite the impressive performance, CASY has a 0.82 beta suggesting the stock could still be less volatile than the broader market with earnings projected to grow another 18% in fiscal 2023 after a very impressive FY22 that saw EPS at $9.10 per share.

More impressive, with earrings estimates at $10.77 per share for FY23 this would represent 182% EPS growth for shareholders over the last five years with 2018 EPS at $3.81. The market environment for Retail-Convenience stores continues to be favorable for the expansion of Casey's General Stores.

Casey's has continued to expand its convenience stores across the Midwestern United States, now operating in over 16 states with the company's "A" Style Scores grade for Growth largely attributing to its overall "A" VGM grade.

Credicorp

Rounding out the list is Credicorp which is a part of the top-rated Banks-Foreign Industry, currently in the top 6% of over 250 Zacks industries.

Credicorp is a limited liability company that acts as a holding company to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engages in investing activities primarily implementing universal banking services in Peru.

Along with the uptick in revenue shown in the 15-year chart above, Credicorp's bottom-line growth is starting to stand out. Credicorp's stock also has a 0.95 beta, just below the optimum level of less than 1.

This correlates with Credicorp being expected to post strong EPS growth over the next two quarters with annual earnings now forecasted to rise 33% for its current fiscal 2022 and jump another 10% in FY23 at $16.91 per share. Earnings estimate revisions have gone up for FY22 and have started to trend higher for FY23.

On top of that, Credicorp's valuation sticks out with the stock trading at $142 a share and just 8.4X forward earnings. This is 95% below its decade-long high of 201.2X and a 34% discount to the median of 12.8X. Credicorp's "A" Style Scores grade for both Value and Growth are the main contributors to its overall "A" VGM grade.

Bottom Line

Investors will be looking for stocks that will be less volatile in 2023 and these three stocks certainly appear to fit the bill with their beta value below 1.0. This in combination with rising earnings estimate revisions is a great sign that there could be more upside for Albertsons, Casey's General Stores, and Credicorp stock as they should be able to sustain growth despite the challenges in the broader economy.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.