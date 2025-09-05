Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: XLK ETF and SoFi Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 5, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights XLK ETF XLK and SoFi Technologies SOFI.

September Swoon: Is a Big Sell-off Imminent?

There’s no getting around it: September can be rocky.

The major indices were met with a September swoon on the first trading day of the month. Semiconductor stocks in particular were hit hard, as market participants continue to rotate out of technology and into rate-sensitive names ahead of the Fed’s upcoming policy meeting.

The rotation has put big tech in a somewhat precarious position as evidenced by the XLK ETF, which seeks to provide an effective representation of the technology sector of the S&P 500.

Notice that XLK is showing a potential head-and-shoulders pattern, along with a negative divergence illustrated via the relative strength index (RSI). Of course, these bearish patterns can fail, which would be the case if the ETF breaks above its August highs in convincing fashion.

Recurring Seasonal Trends

The stock market tends to display seasonal propensities, whereby certain months of the year have historically outperformed relative to others. For example, we know that a positive tendency is usually exhibited around the holidays, particularly during the November-December stretch.

The month of September is widely known as the weakest month of the year. In terms of S&P 500 returns dating back to 1925, it’s the only month that has been net negative over time. The fact remains that September has been positive less often relative to any other calendar month.

We all know that September is the worst month of the year from a historical perspective. In fact, since 1950, returns during the month rank dead last (12/12), averaging about a -0.7% loss. This tends to hold true during post-election years (like the one we’re in) as well.

To make matters worse, when the S&P 500 has gained at least 1% in August with at least 5 all-time highs (like we just saw), the month of September has never been higher (lower 8 times out of 8 dating back to 1950).

October is also known for its volatile swings. Of course, seasonal patterns are not a sure thing.

Are you expecting a big drawdown in September? Not so fast – here’s what most investors usually miss.

September Actually Green More Often Than Not

Over the past century, the month of September has actually been positive around 55% of the time. Yes, this is less often than the average month, but it’s still better than flipping a coin. In other words, it’s the big (and relatively rare) monthly historical losses that paint a gloomy picture for September.

If we take out just six of the worst September months dating back nearly a century, the so-called “worst month” actually flips to a positive return on average.

Let’s remember that this year is also a post-election year. While the negative tilt tends to hold true once September rolls around, we should be viewing any pullback as a buying opportunity, particularly given the fact that post-election years have been quite strong in recent times:

There are plenty of bears out there expecting another sour result in September. But anything can happen in the financial markets, and with earnings continuing to show strength (along with a Fed ready to cut rates), we need to be prepared for better-than-expected outcomes during this misunderstood month. Just last year, the S&P 500 finished September up 2%.

Sector Rotation Sparks New Opportunities

While the broader tech sector looks to take a breather, other pockets of the market have been showing strength. The Zacks Financial – Miscellaneous Services industry group, which currently ranks in the top 21% out of approximately 250 industries, contains several leading stocks.

A top stock within this industry group is SoFi Technologies. A provider of lending products and financial services, the stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). SOFI stock has rewarded investors this year with a nearly 60% return.

SoFi Technologies has surpassed earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 45.8%. The company is experiencing positive earnings estimate revisions, which our research has shown to be the most powerful force impacting stock prices.

Analysts covering SOFI have increased their full-year EPS estimates by 14.81% in the past 60 days. The 2025 Zacks Consensus Estimate now stands at $0.31/share, reflecting a whopping 107% growth rate relative to the prior year.

Final Thoughts

This week is another crucial one for markets, highlighted by Friday’s release of the August employment report.

Despite seasonal headwinds, the fact that we recently broke out to new all-time highs following a nasty correction earlier in the year is an undoubtedly bullish development. While it would be normal to experience some turbulence as we move into the fall, we should view a healthy pullback as a buying opportunity.

The recent sector rotation is presenting notable opportunities outside of the former leader in technology. Make sure to stay abreast of all that Zacks has to offer as we make our way deeper into September.

