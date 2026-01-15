Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Wayfair, Robinhood and Palantir

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 15, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Wayfair W, Robinhood HOOD and Palantir PLTR.

3 Companies Enjoying Snowballing Sales Growth

Revenue growth is the foundation of profits. Strong top-line trends enable companies to scale, operate more efficiently, reinvest in the business, and steadily build shareholder value.

In recent months, several companies – Wayfair, Robinhood and Palantir– have reported quarterly results showing accelerating sales growth. Companies showing this favorable trend often see their shares benefit as a result, also regularly seeing upward sales revisions.

Wayfair Enjoys Momentum

Wayfair posted a double-beat against our headline expectations in its latest release, with adjusted EPS of $0.70 climbing 220% year-over-year and sales of $3.1 billion growing 8.1%. The company's YoY sales growth rates have turned around nicely.

Wayfair's orders delivered grew by more than 5% year-over-year, with new orders now increasing in the mid-single digits in back-to-back periods. The company has now penciled in a few sizable beats concerning Orders Delivered, reflecting the above-mentioned momentum.

Analysts have bullishly raised their current-year sales expectations for the company. Sales are forecasted to grow nearly 5% YoY in its current fiscal year, the first positive change since 2020.

Palantir Breaks Records (Again)

Quarterly sales of $1.2 billion in Palantir's release reflected a record, climbing 63% from the year-ago period. Growth was broad-based, with US commercial revenue surging 121% YoY and US government revenue shooting 52% higher.

PLTR inked many lucrative deals throughout the period, also closing a record-setting $2.8 billion in Total Contract Value (TCV), up 340% from the same period last year. And to top it off, Customer count grew by 45% YoY.

Analysts have raised their current-year sales expectations in a big way for PLTR, with sales expected to climb 54% year-over-year.

HOOD Reports Surging Activity

Robinhood's latest quarterly results broke records across several key metrics, also crushing our consensus EPS and sales estimates. Sales grew an impressive 100% year-over-year to a record $1.3 billion, whereas adjusted EPS soared 260%.

Net deposits of $20 billion reflected a quarterly record, with average revenue per user (ARPU) also climbing 82% year-over-year. Activity was broadly strong across its platform, with crypto, options, and equities revenues climbing 300%, 50%, and 86%, respectively.

Sales expectations have followed a very bullish path, with HOOD expected to see 82% YoY revenue growth in its current fiscal year.

Bottom Line

Strong sales growth leads to many obvious benefits, as it's the foundation of generating profits. Above-average top line trends often lead to stock outperformance, as it's commonly a reflection of red-hot demand, such as we've seen with Palantir and Robinhood. And in the case of Wayfair, the top-line turnaround reflects a key inflection point for the company, suggesting that a very tough period may now be in the rearview.

