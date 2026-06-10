Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Waste Connections, Matador Resources and Celsius

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 10, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Waste Connections WCN, Matador Resources MTDR and Celsius CELH.

Insider Watch: CEOs Are Buying These 3 Stocks

Investors closely monitor insider buys, as they can often be a decent gauge of sentiment regarding a stock's long-term outlook.

But it's critical to note that insiders have longer holding periods than most, and that many strict rules apply to their transactions.

Recently, CEOs of several companies – Waste Connections, Matador Resources and Celsius – have made splashes, acquiring shares. Let's take a closer look at the transactions for those interested in trading like the insiders.

Celsius CEO Makes Splash

Celsius develops, markets, manufactures, and distributes functional energy and wellness beverages in the United States and internationally. Shares have had a tough showing in 2026 so far, down roughly 40%.

The CEO may have seen a small window of opportunity given the weakness in shares, acquiring roughly 8.5k CELH shares at an overall transaction value of just under $250k. While the weakness is hard to ignore, positive EPS revisions for its current and next fiscal years show nice positivity.

MTDR Sees Positive Revisions

Matador Resources is among the leading oil and gas explorers in shale and other unconventional resources in the United States. The CEO has recently made a few separate purchases over the last few weeks, acquiring roughly 5.1k MTDR shares overall at a transaction value of roughly $270k.

Both quarterly and annual EPS estimates have seen bullish revisions thanks to the favorable environment Matador Resources has found itself in concerning the energy landscape, with shares also up an impressive 30% YTD.

Waste Connections Pays Shareholders

The CEO of Waste Connections recently dove in with a sizable 50k share purchase, with the overall transaction value coming in at roughly $7.6 million. They now hold just over 300k WCN shares, with the recent purchase increasing their position by a fairly large margin.

Sales growth has remained steady over recent years, with the company also showing a strong commitment to increasingly rewarding shareholders, boasting an 11.5% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Below is a chart illustrating the company's dividends per share on an annual basis. Please note that the most recent value is currently calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis, as its FY26 has just recently gotten underway.

Bottom Line

Many investors closely monitor insider buys, looking to receive insights into the longer-term picture. The transactions shouldn't be relied on for near-term performance, as insiders' holding periods are longer than most, and many strict rules apply.

Rather, investors can see insider buys as an overall net positive concerning the longer-term outlook.

All stocks above have seen recent insider activity.

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Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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