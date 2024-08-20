Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Virax Biolabs Group, GeoVax Labs, Applied DNA Sciences and Emergent BioSolutions

For Immediate Release

WHO Declares Mpox Public Emergency: 5 Stocks to Watch

The World Health Organization (WHO) is a branch of the United Nations dedicated to health. Founded in 1948, the WHO’s primary roles include supervising and coordinating health programs. The WHO also monitors health trends, establishes guidelines and suggestions, and supports countries that need it. Moreover, the WHO leads efforts to control diseases, improve healthcare systems, and tackle health emergencies and pandemics.

WHO Declares Monkeypox State of Emergency

Health officials at the world’s most-followed health agency are raising the red flag on the Monkeypox virus, labeling it a global health emergency for the second time in two years. A Global Health Emergency, as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO), refers to an extraordinary event that constitutes a public health risk to other countries through the international spread of disease and requires a coordinated global response.

What Is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is an illness similar to smallpox, although it is usually less severe. It is caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the virus family as smallpox. The symptoms of the illness are similar to those of the flu such as fever and headache followed by a rash that can develop into pus-filled sores.

Typically, Monkeypox is transmitted to humans from animals like rodents and primates; however, it can also spread between individuals through contact with a person and contaminated objects. While outbreaks mainly occur in Central and West Africa, they have also been observed in parts of the world. Though the disease has been rare historically, officials are growing concerned because it is becoming more widespread.

More than 10,000 cases have been reported in Africa, resulting in more than 500 deaths. Officials are now worried that the disease will inevitably spread to other parts of the world.

Monkeypox Stocks to Watch

The COVID-19 pandemic illustrated how impactful a global pandemic can be to the world economy and the stock market. COVID-19 resulted in the worst stock market crash and global recession since the global financial crisis of 2008. While there is no way to predict what the impact of Mpox will be, investors need to prepare a watchlist of monkeypox-related stocks to gauge the action, at the very least.

Mpox Testing Stock: Virax Biolabs Group is up more than 100% today. VRAX manufactures testing kits for Monkeypox.

MPOX Vaccine Makers: GeoVax Labs, Applied DNA Sciences

Mpox Treatment Stock: Emergent BioSolutions

Bottom Line

Is the next pandemic here? With health officials declaring Monkeypox a public health emergency, investors need to be watching monkeypox-related stocks closely.

