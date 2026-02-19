Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Vertiv, Nvidia and Taiwan

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 19, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Vertiv Holdings Co VRT, Nvidia NVDA and Taiwan Semi TSM.

Best AI Stocks to Buy Now & Hold Forever

Vertiv Holdings Co stock soared to fresh highs on February 11 after the behind-the-scenes tech firm once again provided strong, AI-boosted guidance, this time for 2026.

Vertiv’s 52% YTD run is part of an Nvidia-crushing 1,400% charge in the last three years. The post-earnings surge helped it break out into a new trading range as Wall Street dives back into best-in-class AI stocks.

Check out the ZacksEarnings Calendarto stay ahead of market-moving news.

The AI infrastructure stock’s upbeat 2026 outlook and Wall Street’s reaction highlight Vertiv’s (which works with Nvidia to solve AI cooling challenges) increasingly critical standing in the AI arms race.

Simply put, VRT’s behind-the-scenes tech portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions allows AI data centers and other vital technologies to run smoothly, 24/7.

VRT is projected to double its revenue between 2024 and 2027 and nearly double its earnings from 2025 to 2027 after growing its EPS by 420% from 2020 to 2025.

The digital infrastructure company’s upward earnings revisions land Vertiv a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Its upbeat guidance, coupled with boosted capex outlooks from AI chip manufacturer Taiwan Semi and other AI standouts, highlights why investors should consider buying Vertiv stock right now and holding it for the long haul.

Why VRT Is a Must-Buy AI Stock in 2026

The Columbus, Ohio-based company’s portfolio of technology infrastructure and continuity solutions, alongside its ability to quickly adapt to the increasingly overwhelming demands from AI, make Vertiv one of the best long-term buys across the tech sector.

Vertiv provides critical digital infrastructure technologies, including power management such as uninterruptible power supplies and distribution. On top of that, VRT’s thermal management segment features cooling systems.

Its liquid cooling offerings are growing in popularity because of the intense heat that cutting-edge AI hardware generates. Vertiv's portfolio also includes racks & enclosures, monitoring, and much more.

All in, VRT’s integrated back-end tech portfolio helps ensure that data centers run as reliably and as efficiently as possible around the clock. The company is working directly with Nvidia to help solve one of the most critical behind-the-scenes challenges in the AI data center world: cooling.

Vertiv is set to ride the AI arms race and benefit directly from the increased AI-focused capex in 2026. Taiwan Semi raised its 2026 capex guidance in January to between $52 billion and $56 billion, blowing away 2025’s $40.9 billion. On top of that, AI hyperscalers are projected to spend roughly $530 billion in capex this year, up from around $400 billion in 2025.

Better still, Vertiv’s back-end picks-and-shovels business stands to make it a winner no matter how AI technologies evolve beyond large language models and which AI companies eventually dominate.

Vertiv’s AI-Boosted Growth Outlook

Vertiv provided upbeat AI-boosted guidance for 2026 on February 11. The company said the “Americas region and hyperscale/colocation data centers were the primary drivers of order strength,” while pointing out that “growth was broad-based across regions, technologies and customers.”

VRT said its trailing twelve-month organic orders climbed 81%, “reflecting robust market demand, particularly in AI infrastructure.” The company grew its 2025 revenue by ~28%, with its adjusted earnings soaring roughly 47%. It offered robust 2026 guidance boosted by a record backlog.

The company’s FY26 estimate has climbed 15% since its Q4 release with its FY27 estimate surging 22%. These upward revisions help VRT earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now.

The AI infrastructure firm is projected to grow its adjusted EPS by 47% in 2026 and 31% in FY27 to $8.03, nearly doubling 2025’s $4.20 and skyrocketing against 2020’s $0.80 a share. The chart above shows Vertiv’s long-term earnings growth outlook.

Vertiv is projected to grow its revenue by 34% in 2026 and 24% in 2027 to $17.00 billion, easily doubling its 2024 total ($8.01 billion). The tech company already almost doubled its revenue between 2020 and 2024.

Buy Vertiv Stock Now?

VRT has soared 1,400% in the past three years, crushing Nvidia’s 770%, with its 50% YTD surge helping it break out into a new trading range. Vertiv stock is nearly neck-and-neck with Nvidia over the past five years.

The stock might be a bit overheated in the short run. But market timing is extremely difficult, meaning investors could be left sitting on their hands if they wait for the “right” time to buy.

Some might want to start a position in Vertiv, and then add to it when it pulls back to a level such as its 50-day or 200-day moving average.

Despite blowing away Nvidia and the Tech sector, Vertiv trades in line with Tech and 15% below its highs, with a price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.2. All in, dividend-play AI infrastructure stock Vertiv looks like a must-buy picks-and-shovels AI stock.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.