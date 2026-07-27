Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Vertiv, Nvidia and EMCOR Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 27, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Vertiv VRT, Nvidia NVDA and EMCOR Group, Inc. EME.

Forget AI Chips and Mag 7: Buy AI Infrastructure Stocks Now

Investors aiming to buy into the artificial intelligence boom driving the economy and Wall Street for the foreseeable future might want to consider best-in-class, AI-boosted infrastructure stocks.

The two Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stocks we explore today, Vertiv and EMCOR Group, have proven themselves to be big winners in the AI spending spree spanning everything from essential back-end data center technologies to critical energy and electricity infrastructure.

The two picks-and-shovels AI stocks are also rather AI agnostic. This means these proven AI infrastructure stocks will be winners no matter how the technologies evolve or which of the leading frontier models from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, etc. come to dominate—and if open models continue to gain steam.

VRT and EME shares have crushed the S&P 500 and the Zacks Technology sector over the past five years. Both stocks are projected to post double-digit earnings growth in 2026 and 2027.

Vertiv and EMCOR have pulled back from their peaks and are finding support heading into their second quarter earnings releases. VRT is set to report on Wednesday, July 29, with EME prepared to release its Q2 financials on Thursday, July 30.

Best Long-Term Buy and Hold Stocks: The AI Infrastructure Bull Case

Despite growing talks of an AI bubble, the hyperscalers alone are projected to spend roughly $700 billion or more in AI-related capex in 2026 and ramp up again in 2027, after spending $400 billion in 2025. Some of this money is going directly into the pockets of VRT and EME as they help build out the AI age.

Globally, companies will pour $7 trillion into data-center capex by 2030 (McKinsey), with $1.3 trillion aimed at energy. This backdrop makes sense considering that generative AI like ChatGPT uses 10X more energy than traditional Google searches, and large AI data centers can guzzle as much power as mid-sized cities.

Plus, the U.S. electricity grid was already desperate for investment before the AI boom pushed it to the brink—especially in AI data-center hubs.

AI growth, the reshoring of critical manufacturing such as semiconductors, electrification, and more are set to boost U.S. electricity demand 25% by 2030 and ~100% by 2050.

The explosive growth in AI demand is forcing hyperscalers and enterprises to pour hundreds of billions into power-hungry infrastructure, creating a powerful multi-year tailwind for companies that supply energy, chips, cooling systems, construction services, and more.

VRT: A Great Buy and Hold AI and Tech Stock

Vertiv is one of the most surefire pick-and-shovels technology-heavy AI infrastructure stocks to buy. The company doubled its revenue between 2021 and 2025 and grew its GAAP EPS from $0.33 per share to $3.41 per share.

The dividend-paying tech stock has soared ~1,050% in the past three years to blow away Nvidia’s 360%. The company’s rapid growth helped it earn a spot in the S&P 500 in March.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company provides critical digital infrastructure technologies that help AI data centers and beyond run as efficiently as possible around the clock.

Cutting-edge AI systems pack so many high-power GPUs into dense racks that traditional air cooling can no longer keep up, making VRT’s advanced liquid cooling portfolio essential to prevent overheating and maintain performance. It’s even working with AI chip powerhouse Nvidia to help solve AI cooling challenges.

Vertiv is actively expanding its manufacturing footprint to support “growing customer demand for AI, high-density computing, and other critical digital infrastructure applications.” It is projected to grow its adjusted EPS by 52% in 2026 and 34% in FY27, based on the most recent Zacks estimates, doubling its 2025 total in the process.

The chart above highlights its longer-term earnings upside. VRT is expected to grow its revenue by 34% in 2026 and 28% in 2027 to reach $17.64 billion, doubling 2024’s total.

The proven AI infrastructure company’s upward earnings revisions land it a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and it has beaten our Zacks EPS estimates for over three years running. Vertiv outclimbed Nvidia over the past three years, and it's nearly neck and neck with it over the last five, up ~990%.

VRT could be ready for a larger pullback after its ~80% YTD climb, if it fails to hold the technical level highlighted above. But long-term investors should consider buying some shares now and then adding to their positions the next time Vertiv goes on sale because market timing is no easy task.

VRT reports before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29.

Buy this Under-the-Radar Picks-and-Shovels AI Stock Now

Electrical construction and energy infrastructure stock EMCOR Group, Inc. is profiting directly from the AI data center spending boom and the massive energy and infrastructure growth that's required to support the AI age and thriving growth economies.

EMCOR is a standout provider of mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services. The company boasts that it handles everything from “constructing a hyperscale data center to providing 24/7 support for a cutting-edge hospital to implementing the latest energy efficiency technologies.”

EME’s growth (especially its earnings) skyrocketed over the last five years after rather steady expansion the prior 20 years as it benefits from converging megatrends. The AI data center infrastructure company has a great balance sheet with near-zero debt, and its shareholders’ equity is soaring.

The leading mechanical contractor averaged 13.5% YoY revenue expansion over the last five years, with its GAAP EPS skyrocketing from $7.06 per share in 2021 to $28.19 per share in 2025. EMCOR’s adjusted earnings are projected to climb 14% in 2026 and 12% in 2027, on 12% and 8%, respective sales growth. EME’s upward EPS revisions land it a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

EMCOR stock has ripped 520% higher in the past five years as part of a stellar market and sector-crushing run over the last 25 years (up ~6,900%). EME has dropped ~20% from its early May peaks, and its average Zacks price target implies 26% upside from its current level.

EME stock is attempting to find support at its long-term 50-week moving average after holding ground at its 200-day and a key technical range over the last year.

The downturn, mixed with its strong earnings outlook, has EMCOR trading at 24.5X forward 12-month earnings, down significantly from its recent highs of 32X. On the valuation front, EME is trading neck and neck with its highly ranked Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, even though it has doubled that increasingly critical group of companies over the last decade.

EME reports before the market opens on Thursday, July 30.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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