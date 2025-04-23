For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 23, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Vertiv VRT

Is This Beaten-Down AI Stock a Buy?

The AI trade has cooled off significantly in 2025, a stark turnaround after big gains that spanned several years. While many have recalculated their bets, the staying power of AI is undeniable, and it will undoubtedly remain a focal point within the market for years to come.

A company in the middle of the frenzy,Vertiv, is on the reporting docket this week, with its results scheduled to come before the market's open on Wednesday, April 21st.

Vertiv provides services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services.

Let's take a closer look at what to expect in the release.

Vertiv Earnings

VRT shares have cooled off significantly in 2025, down more than 40% and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500. Its latest set of quarterly results caused further downward pressure, with shares seeing a negative reaction post-earnings.

Notably, EPS and sales expectations have primarily remained unchanged over recent months, with the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate of $0.62 suggesting 44% growth year-over-year. Sales growth is also expected to be strong, with the current $1.9 billion consensus estimate 17% higher than the same period last year.

The company's top line strength has been remarkable over recent periods, fueled by the unrelenting demand for its services needed amid the AI frenzy.

The valuation picture here has also come back down to earth, with the current 19.8X forward 12-month earnings multiple comparing favorably to the 43.9X five-year high made just this year. The current PEG ratio works out to 0.7X, again below the 1.4X five-year high.

In addition, Vertiv is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), reflecting downward trending estimate revisions among analysts. While the valuation picture may appear attractive, investors should wait until positive earnings estimate revisions roll in, which would signal a bullish change in sentiment overall.

Bottom Line

A favorite during the AI frenzy, Vertiv has struggled in 2025, with shares down big amid the broader sell-off in technology.

This week, the company will report its quarterly results, with guidance and commentary to be the key factors that dictate the post-earnings move. It's reasonable to assume that the company is still witnessing big demand, which could also provide a bit of reassurance to the broader AI trade overall.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.