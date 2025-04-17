Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights UnitedHealth, Newmont and Sprouts Farmers Market

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 17, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights UnitedHealth UNH, Newmont NEM and Sprouts Farmers Market SFM.

3 Stocks Flashing Bullish Momentum

Though the market has seen sharp volatility over the past month, negativity hasn’t been entirely widespread, with shares of UnitedHealth, Newmont and Sprouts Farmers Market all seeing positive gains.

But what’s been driving the outperformance? Let’s take a closer look at each.

Newmont Benefits from Gold Surge

Colorado-based Newmont is one of the world's largest producers of gold, owning several active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia, and Ghana. The surge in gold prices has been the driving factor behind the stock’s strong YTD performance, up nearly 50%.

Notably, the average gold price per oz reached $2,643 throughout its latest period, melting higher from the $2,004 mark in the same period last year. Free cash flow of $1.6 billion throughout the period was the company’s highest read ever.

Below is a chart illustrating NEM’s free cash flow on a quarterly basis. The amplified cash-generating abilities are a huge positive, allowing the company to shell out dividend payments or pay down any debt.

The favorable gold environment has led analysts to up their EPS expectations across the board, with NEM now sporting a very bullish near-term outlook.

UNH Maintains Steady Growth

UnitedHealth offers a full spectrum of health benefits, with its Optum segment using data and technology to improve care delivery and health outcomes. The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with its EPS outlook inching higher across nearly all timeframes over the past couple of months.

It’s critical to note that the company is scheduled to report quarterly results this week, with our current consensus expectations alluding to 5% YoY EPS growth on 11% higher sales. The company has been a stellar earnings performer overall, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate in each of its last 20 quarterly releases.

Its results are expected on Thursday, April 17th, before the market’s open. Investors should also note that the company is largely shielded from any tariff worries thanks to its domestic operations within the U.S.

SFM Shares Melt Higher

SFM shares have been strong thanks to robust quarterly results, with the company exceeding both consensus EPS and sales expectations in each of its last ten quarters. Up nearly 160% over the last year, the stock has crushed the S&P 500.

Continued sales growth has pleased investors, with SFM reporting double-digit percentage YoY sales growth rates in each of its last three periods. Sales of $2.0 billion throughout its latest period grew an impressive 17% from the year-ago mark, reflective of a strong demand picture overall.

The stock also sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with its EPS outlook shifting notably bullish across the board. The company’s next set of results come on April 30th.

Bottom Line

While the market continues to digest tariff headlines and other economic developments, all three stocks above have all been climbing higher, with each also sporting bullish near-term EPS outlooks.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.