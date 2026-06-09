Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Ulta Beauty, Victoria's Secret and Five Below

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 9, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Ulta Beauty ULTA, Victoria's Secret VSXY and Five Below FIVE.

3 Retail Stocks to Watch After Crushing Q1 Expectations

The retail earnings season has delivered several standout winners, proving that strong brands and effective execution can still drive impressive results despite a mixed consumer spending backdrop.

While many retailers continue to navigate tariff uncertainty and shifting consumer shopping habits, a handful of companies reported Q1 results that easily surpassed Wall Street's expectations last week.

Among the biggest winners were Ulta Beauty, Victoria's Secret and Five Below. Each company not only beat earnings expectations but also demonstrated business momentum that could support further gains in the months ahead.

ULTA – Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

Demand for Ulta Beauty Products Remains Resilient

Ulta Beauty delivered an impressive Q1 performance that highlighted the strength of the beauty category and the company's dominant market position.

Quarterly sales climbed 11% year over year to $3.16 billion and edged estimates of $3.11 billion, with comparable sales increasing 5%. More impressive, adjusted earnings per share jumped 15% YoY to $7.74, and comfortably exceeded Q1 EPS expectations of $6.90 by 12%.

The ability to grow sales and earnings at a double-digit pace in a mature retail category demonstrates the power of Ulta's omnichannel strategy and brand partnerships. Management also raised its full-year EPS outlook following the strong quarter, as the results were broad-based, with growth across cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, haircare, and wellness.

Ulta benefited from higher customer spending, increased traffic, new store openings, and contributions from its Space NK acquisition, a leading British beauty retailer it acquired as part of its strategy to expand into the UK market. Furthermore, membership in the company's loyalty program continues to expand, approaching 47 million members.

With management increasing guidance and beauty demand remaining healthy, Ulta's stock could be attractive for investors looking for a high-quality retail leader with durable growth prospects.

VSXY – Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

Victoria's Secret's Turnaround Strategy Is Delivering Results

Victoria's Secret delivered one of the biggest earnings surprises last week, with Q1 EPS of $0.60 coming in at more than double the consensus estimate of $0.29.

Turnaround efforts continue to gain traction under CEO Hillary Super, highlighted by the company also raising its full-year outlook after Q1 revenue of $1.55 billion beat expectations as well ($1.52 billion Consensus).

Refocused on its core categories while improving product assortments and marketing effectiveness, Victoria's Secret's initiatives have helped reignite demand in its bra business, increased customer engagement, and improved shopping frequency. Investors responded enthusiastically, sending shares sharply higher following its earnings release last Tuesday, with VSXY hitting an all-time high of $81 a share.

For investors seeking a retail turnaround story with improving fundamentals and earnings revisions moving higher, Victoria's Secret stock is worth a closer look. EPS estimates for Victoria's Secret's current FY27 and FY28 have spiked well over 15% in the last 60 days, respectively.

FIVE – Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

Five Below's Growth Engine is Still Running Strong

Five Below once again demonstrated why it remains one of the fastest-growing retailers in the market. The discount retailer reported Q1 EPS of $2.22, which soared 158% from $0.86 per share a year ago and crushed expectations of $1.70 by 30%.

This came as Q1 sales surged more than 30% to $1.28 billion and surpassed estimates of 1.2 billion. The provider of trendy merchandise for $5 or less saw comparable sales surge over 20%, highlighting exceptionally strong customer demand across its value-oriented merchandise assortment.

Joining Ulta and Victoria's Secret in raising its full-year guidance, Five Below is reflecting confidence in its growth trajectory despite concerns about tariffs and consumer spending trends. To that point, Five Below continues to benefit from new store openings, merchandising improvements, and its ability to attract shoppers seeking affordable discretionary purchases.

Although Five Below's stock experienced volatility after earnings as investors debated whether comparable-sales growth could remain at such elevated levels, its underlying business performance is hard to ignore. Revenue growth exceeding 30%, significant earnings upside, and increased guidance suggest that Five Below's expansion strategy remains firmly on track.

For growth-oriented investors looking for retail exposure, Five Below remains one of the most compelling stories in the sector.

Bottom Line

The retail earnings season has revealed a clear theme: companies with strong brands, differentiated customer experiences, and disciplined execution are still thriving. Ulta Beauty benefited from resilient demand for beauty products, Victoria's Secret continued its successful turnaround, and Five Below delivered another quarter of exceptional growth.

With all three companies beating earnings expectations and providing encouraging guidance, investors may want to consider these retail leaders as potential opportunities for the second half of the year.

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Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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