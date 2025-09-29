Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Triple Flag Precious Metals, Agnico Eagle Mines and Newmont

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 29, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. TFPM, Agnico Eagle Mines AEM and Newmont NEM.

Golden Momentum: 3 Mining Stocks Breaking Out

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve seen the powerful bull run in gold and the surge in gold mining stocks that has come with it. With gold prices pushing to new highs almost daily, including 36 record closes this year alone, miners have gained significant momentum. For investors, the sector offers a way to participate in the gold rally, often with even greater upside potential, if you can identify the right stocks.

That’s where the Zacks Rank comes in. By focusing on upward-trending earnings revisions, the Zacks Rank helps highlight the strongest opportunities in the space. Right now, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., Agnico Eagle Mines and Newmont are leading the charge, all supported by improving analyst outlooks.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.: Stock Forming a Bull Flag

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company, providing investors with exposure to gold and silver production without the risks and costs of directly operating mines. Its business model focuses on long-life, high-quality assets with counterparties that are some of the strongest operators in the mining industry. This gives the company stable cash flows, strong margins, and leverage to rising metals prices—all while maintaining a lower risk profile than traditional miners.

Fundamentally, the stock has earned a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), driven by unanimous upward revisions to earnings estimates. Current year projections have increased by 8.5%, while next year’s estimates are up 12.4%, with analysts raising their forecasts again as recently as this week.

From a technical perspective, the setup is just as attractive. Shares have carved out a clear bull flag pattern, a continuation formation that often precedes another leg higher. A decisive breakout above the $29 level would confirm the move and could open the door for a run into new high territory, especially with gold prices continuing to press record levels.

Agnico Eagle Mines: Share Price Breaks Out

Agnico Eagle Mines is one of the world’s premier gold producers, with a portfolio of high-quality mines located in mining-friendly jurisdictions such as Canada, Finland, and Australia. Known for its operational excellence, long reserve life, and disciplined capital management, Agnico has built a reputation as a go to name for investors seeking both stability and leverage to rising gold prices. It has also been one of the best-performing stocks in the sector year-to-date, riding the momentum of record gold prices and strong investor flows into mining equities.

Like Triple Flag, Agnico is also benefiting from unanimous upward revisions across analyst timeframes and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Current year earnings estimates have climbed 6.4%, while next year’s projections are up 7.7%, with additional positive revisions just this week.

On the technical front, AEM has just completed a tidy descending channel formation, breaking out decisively to the upside. The breakout puts the stock on track to challenge its all-time highs, and with gold prices continuing to trend higher, further upside appears likely.

Newmont: Stock Continues Bull Run

Newmont is the world’s largest gold mining company, with a global portfolio spanning North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company’s scale, diversification, and long reserve life give it unmatched leverage to gold prices while also making it a cornerstone holding for institutions and funds seeking precious metals exposure. Beyond gold, Newmont also produces copper, silver, zinc, and lead, providing additional revenue streams that support its long-term stability.

Fundamentally, Newmont has earned a top Zacks Rank on the strength of unanimous analyst upgrades. Current-year earnings estimates have been revised 8.5% higher, while next year’s forecasts are up 12.4%.

Technically, the stock mirrors the bullish setup seen in Agnico Eagle. After consolidating in a clean bull flag formation earlier this week, NEM broke out decisively today, signaling the next leg of its ongoing rally.

Should Investors Buy Shares in TFPM, AEM and NEM?

Despite the powerful run in gold and the heavy inflows into mining stocks, valuations across the sector remain surprisingly reasonable. The balance of strong price momentum paired with fair multiples should ease concerns for investors worried about buying near record highs. In fact, the combination of upward earnings revisions, strong technical setups, and supportive macro conditions makes these three names stand out as leaders in the space.

With gold setting new highs and analyst outlooks improving across the board, TFPM, AEM, and NEM all appear well positioned for investors seeking both momentum and long-term exposure to the precious metals bull market.

