Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Texas Pacific Land, DT Midstream and CMS Energy

Chicago, IL – March 6, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Texas Pacific Land TPL, DT Midstream DTM and CMS Energy CMS.

Insiders Are Buying These 3 Energy Stocks

Many investors keep a close eye on insider transactions, as they can often give a decent read surrounding the longer-term picture.

Of course, it’s important to note that insiders have a longer holding period than most, and many strict rules apply to their transactions.

Recently, insiders of several energy companies – Texas Pacific Land, DT Midstream and CMS Energy – have made splashes, acquiring shares. Let’s take a closer look at the transactions for those interested in trading like the insiders.

CMS Energy Director Dives In

CMS Energy shares have delivered a strong performance relative to the broader market in 2026 so far, gaining nearly 11% and seeing strength following its latest earnings release in mid-January. A director recently bought 2k CMS shares at a total transaction value of just above $150k, increasing the overall count of shares held to 2.7k. Outside of its consumer-facing energy business, it also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy posted strong results in the above-mentioned release, raising its adjusted EPS outlook into a band of $3.83 - $3.90 per share vs. the previous $3.80 - $3.87 per share outlook. CMS also increased its annual dividend for 2026 by 11%, reflecting the 20th increase in as many years.

TPL Taps Into Data Centers?

Texas Pacific Land shares have been red-hot in 2026 so far, gaining more than 80% and crushing the S&P 500. A director recently purchased roughly 900 TPL shares at an overall cost of approximately $450k, now holding 2.9k shares overall following the transaction.

TPL is one of the largest landowners in the Texas with surface and royalty ownership that provides revenue opportunities through the support of energy production. Importantly, the vast land it owns has provided it with a nice growth avenue through data centers, with the company investing $50 million in a data infrastructure company throughout its latest period to develop and enable large-scale data center campuses and related infrastructure across its land.

DT Midstream CFO Makes a Splash

Like those above, DTM shares have shown a nice level of outperformance so far in 2026, gaining more than 17% and also seeing strength following the latest earnings release. The CFO recently made a relatively small purchase of 185 DTM shares, with the transaction just eclipsing $70k.

The company is an owner, operator, and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage, and gathering systems. DT Midstream’s latest release also wrapped up its broader FY25, with the company not only raising its annual dividend payout but also increasing its project backlog by a sizable 50%.

Bottom Line

Many investors closely monitor insider buys, looking to receive insights into the longer-term picture. The transactions shouldn’t be relied on for near-term performance, as insiders’ holding periods are longer than most, and many strict rules apply.

Rather, investors can see insider buys as an overall net positive concerning the longer-term outlook.

All the energy stocks above have seen recent insider activity.

