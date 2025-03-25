Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Tesla, Lockheed Martin, Bank of America, Boeing and Super Micro Computer

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 25, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Tesla TSLA, Lockheed Martin LMT, Bank of America (BAC), Boeing BA and Super Micro Computer SMCI.

Tariffs, Tesla & Short-Squeezes: A Look Ahead

Trump Tariffs Narrower Than Expected

Tariff fears have been the proverbial pebble in the shoe for U.S. equity markets since late February, leading to a rapid 10% correction in the S&P 500 Index. Though then-candidate Donald Trump made clear he would impose reciprocal tariffs during his campaign for the White House, executives and investors on Wall Street have complained that the tariffs have changed too rapidly and have been too unpredictable, making it difficult for companies to plan ahead.

However, U.S. markets soared early Monday as investors cheered less widespread tariffs than first feared. Though the price swings have been wide recently, Monday’s market showed unusual power, with the S&P 500 Index registering its most robust Monday morning opening gap since October 2022.

Short Interest Unusually High

This morning, ZeroHedge (@zerohedge) reported that U.S equities have their highest market-wide short interest since COVID-19. Monday’s robust price action means that many of these shorts are offsides on their positions, potentially adding fuel to the bull’s fire. In case you missed it, I recently wrote about howBack-to-Back 90% Advancing Days Offer a Glimmer of Hope in a Corrective Market.

Tesla Soars on Model Y Sales, LMT/SMCI Downgraded

Tesla has been all over the news recently due to protests, vandalism, and shrinking sales. Nevertheless, shares rallied late last week after an “all-hands” meeting where Elon Musk Reiterated How Tesla’s Long-Term Vision Remain Intact Despite Challenges. In addition, late Sunday, news reports broke that the refreshed Model Y SUV, the best-selling car for two years running, is sold out of inventory in 29 states. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Tesla service centers are struggling to keep up with surging demand.

In other news, defense giant Lockheed Martin was downgraded at Bank of America after the company lost a massive fighter jet contract to its biggest competitor, Boeing. The analyst said, “While it is our expectation that defense budgets will rise, we remain wary of Lockheed Martin’s recent quality of earnings, the loss of all 6th Gen manned tactical aircraft programs and lack of company-specific catalysts in the near-term.” Meanwhile, Super Micro Computer largely shook off a downgrade – a bullish sign.

Looking Ahead: PCE & Tariff Day

On the macro front, there are two major events to watch for. First, the latest PCE index number (the Fed’s “preferred inflation gauge”), will come out on Friday morning at 8:30 am EST. Second, Trump’s tariffs will go into effect on April 2nd.

Bottom Line

The market’s initial anxiety over broad tariffs gave way to optimism as the finalized measures proved less extensive. Looking ahead, investors are focused on economic data and the implementation of tariffs, which will shape market sentiment in the coming days.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.