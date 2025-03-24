Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Tesla, Ford, General Motors and Alphabet's

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 24, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Tesla TSLA, Ford F, General Motors GM and Alphabet’s GOOGL.

Musk's Message: Tesla's Long-Term Vision Intact, Despite Challenges

Tough Times for Tesla Amid Political Backlash

To find a more difficult time to be a Tesla investor, one would have to go all the way back to 2008, before Tesla was even a public company. At that time, Tesla was starting production of its first generation “Roadster,” a very expensive, electric sports car built on top of a Lotus Elise chassis. Simultaneously, CEO Elon Musk was weathering through a brutal divorce, Tesla was running out of money, and, oh yeah, the most ruthless financial crisis in a century was beginning.

Meanwhile, there hadn’t been a successful automotive start-up in decades, never mind a successful EV start-up. All this while legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors teetered on the brink of bankruptcy, ultimately needing a taxpayer funded loan to survive.

Still, Elon Musk and his team pulled a rabbit out of a hat and survived. Today, Tesla has the best-selling vehicle in the world, the Model Y. TSLA shares have soared nearly 19,000% since the IPO in mid-2010. However, recently, things have taken a brutal turn for the worse. TSLA Sales have plunged in Europe, China, and the United States amid a weak auto market and backlash attributed to Elon Musk working with the Trump Administration. To make matters worse, several Tesla dealerships and cars have been vandalized, and the stock is down a record nine consecutive weeks.

Tesla’s Elon Musk Throws All-Hands Livestream

Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives has been, and remains, one of the biggest Tesla bulls on Wall Street. However, as Elon Musk spends more time working on “The Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) than Tesla, Ives has pleaded with Musk to stop the bleeding as the recent political backlash has morphed into a “brand tornado crisis moment.” Last night, it appears Musk listened to his frustrated investors and shifted his focus back to Tesla – at least for an unexpected “All-hands” meeting with employees that was livestreamed to the X platform.

Below are some key takeaways from the meeting:

· Musk on Stock Volatility: Musk acknowledged the current market conditions, saying there is “a little bit of stormy weather.” He continued, “If you read the news, it feels like Armageddon,” but maintained that the company’s long-term trajectory was bullish and that investors should “hang onto their stock.”

· Optimus Robot: Tesla produced its first Optimus robot at its new Fremont, CA production line. Musk believes Tesla will produce ~10,000 units in 2025 and that Optimus will ultimately be Tesla’s most successful product.

· Production Milestone: Tesla is on track to build its 10 millionth car next year.

· Model Y Continued Success: Musk expects the SUV to be the bestselling car in the world for a third year in a row.

· Tesla Semi Factory: Musk reiterated that construction remains on track to finish this year.

In response to the meeting, Dan Ives tweeted:

“Leaders lead… and @elonmusk made a huge step forward in our view with holding a quickly put together all-hands meeting tonight for Tesla employees. This was needed for many reasons and we applaud Musk doing this. Big step forward.”

The Tesla Bull Case

Thus far in 2025, the proverbial “kitchen sink” has been thrown at Tesla shares. Nevertheless, shares may be nearing a bottom for the following reasons:

Tesla Sentiment is in the Gutter

The number of searches for the term “How to Short Tesla Stock” on Alphabet’s Google platform has soared recently. Often, when a trade gets crowded in one direction, it's time to fade that direction.

Tesla Is Oversold

According to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), TSLA is the third-most oversold it has been in its history.

Tesla Has a Cheap Valuation

Tesla continues to trade at a premium compared to its competitors. However, though its valuation may seem high, it is low relative to its own history. In addition, innovative companies like Tesla will almost always trade at a premium as investors are willing to pay up for forward growth.

Tesla’s Transitional Period

From the meeting last night, it’s evident that Tesla is transitioning from mainly an EV maker to a diversified technology company with its Optimus Robots and super-popular “Megapack” (where revenue is growing like a weed).

Wall Street Expectations are Low

Tesla will report its delivery numbers early next month. Amid the falling stock and backlash, almost every analyst on Wall Street has lowered delivery expectations, paving the way for a potential beat. Remember, Wall Street focuses on performance versus expectations, not performance in a vacuum.

Bottom Line

Despite facing significant headwinds, including political backlash, declining sales, and vandalism, Tesla’s recent all-hands meeting signals a renewed focus from Elon Musk on the company’s core strengths and future potential. Tesla’s long-term vision remains intact. With sentiment at a low, the stock oversold, and Wall Street expectations tempered, Tesla is poised for a rebound, especially as it transitions into a diversified technology company.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.