Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Tesla, eBay, PayPal and Alphabet

Tesla's Robotaxi Debuts sat Pivotal Moment, Shares Spike

Tesla Robotaxi Debuts in Austin

Tesla shares are breaking out today after the world’s leadingelectric vehicle manufacturer finally launched its long-awaited and often delayed robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. TSLA shares are breaking out above multi-week highs and are up more than 6% in early trading as volume turnover is swelling and tracking to levels of more than 60% above the 50-day average volume.

Tesla’s Slow, Measured Robotaxi Debut Approach

Silicon Valley legends like Tesla CEO Elon Musk didn’t get to where they are without massive risk-taking and a ‘move fast, break things’ approach. For instance, after Elon Musk scored his first $175 million fortune with the successful sale of PayPal to eBay,he immediately began deploying most (but not all) of his capital to his new endeavors – SpaceX and Tesla.

However, when the 2008 Global Financial Crisis hit, Musk was forced to risk all of his capital (and actually had to borrow money) to survive. The bet paid off, and the rest is history – Musk became the wealthiest person on Earth.

Whether it’s X.com (formally Twitter) or SpaceX, Musk prefers to move at lightning speed and fix mistakes later. Nevertheless, Musk is wisely taking a measured approach with the robotaxi debut since the stakes are high. With global car sales slumping and Musk’s recent political, reputational damage, Tesla’s robotaxi service must move forward without a hitch.

As a result, Tesla is debuting the robotaxi in a geo-fenced-in zone, charging a low fee of $4.20, and has a safety rider in the front passenger seat to ensure the debut goes smoothly. Thus far, investors are cheering the measured side of Elon Musk.

Tesla Robotaxi Details

The robotaxi launch is invite-only and includes social media personalities and investors. Tesla is using modified Model Y vehicles (the best-selling car currently) with updated software instead of the futuristic Cybercab concept Musk initially pitched.

The move to use Model Ys was likely to avoid falling further behind Alphabet’s rapidly expanding ‘Waymo’ robotaxi service. With Waymo already operating in Austin, investors will be watching to see which service clients choose once Tesla opens up its robotaxi service to the public.

Tesla and Elon Musk Still Have a Plethora of Skeptics

Between Musk’s controversies and slowing sales, TSLA still has its fair share of skeptics. For example, prominent short seller Jim Chanos is bearish on the company, citing valuation concerns and competition. However, these skeptics will likely have to eat their words if Musk and his Tesla team can scale its robotaxi service into 2026.

Bottom Line

While still in its infancy with a limited, invite-only launch in Austin, the Tesla robotaxi service debut marks a pivotal moment for the company.

