Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Tempus AI, SoundHound AI and Innodata

3 AI Stocks Flying Under the Radar

The AI theme continues to dominate headlines, a development that all investors have become highly accustomed to over recent years. And following another set of rock-solid results from beloved NVIDIA recently, attention to the frenzy has intensified again.

But outside of the big-time players, several companies with notable AI exposure, including Tempus AI, SoundHound AI and Innodata, have been seemingly overlooked by many.

Let’s take a closer look at each.

SOUN Shares Bounce Back

SoundHound AI, a global leader in conversational intelligence, offers voice AI solutions that let businesses offer conversational experiences to their customers.

Shares have had a tough showing in 2025 so far but forecasted growth remains robust, with Zacks Consensus estimates suggesting 85% EPS growth in its current fiscal year on 91% higher sales.

While the YTD price action remains negative, SOUN shares have climbed an impressive 40% off their 2025 lows set near mid-April, with its latest set of quarterly results keeping the positive trend intact.

Concerning the above-mentioned release, sales of $29.1 million shot 150% higher year-over-year, with no customer accounting for more than 10% of its sales throughout the period. The diverse customer base is certainly a positive, balancing out its risk profile overall.

Innodata Reaffirms Guidance

Innodata is a global data engineering company that provides a range of transferable solutions, platforms, and services for Generative AI / AI builders and adopters. Like SOUN, Innodata has been enjoying supercharged growth, with sales of $58.3 million throughout its latest period climbing 120% year-over-year.

Importantly, the company reiterated its FY25 revenue growth guidance of 40% or more, a critical announcement given the all-around uncertainty lingering stemming from tariffs. Many companies were unable to provide or reaffirm guidance outlooks throughout the Q1 cycle, but Innodata cleared the crucial hurdle.

Analysts have maintained their bullish sales outlooks following the release, with the $242 million in sales expected for its FY25 up more than 50% over the last year.

Tempus Posts Robust Results

Tempus AI is a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care. The company has experienced significant growth over recent periods, with reported sales of $255.7 million in its latest quarterly release reflecting a 75% increase year-over-year.

Segment performance was rock-solid, with its Genomics and Data and Services segments seeing year-over-year sales growth of 90% and 43%, respectively. And for the cherry on top, Tempus AI increased its FY25 revenue guidance to roughly $1.3 billion, which reflects a massive 80% growth rate year-over-year.

Bottom Line

The AI trade isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, but that’s old news for anybody familiar with the frenzy. While NVIDIA and others hog attention, many other notable AI companies are out there experiencing red-hot demand as well, a list that includes the stocks listed above.

