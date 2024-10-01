Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, UnitedHealth and Lockheed Martin

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 1, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM, UnitedHealth UNH and Lockheed Martin LMT.

A Closer Look at "Wide Moat" Stocks

Thematic investing has emerged as a powerful way for investors to sync their portfolios with emerging trends. A mix of long-term and short-term themes is increasingly dictating which companies lead as economies expand and markets shift.

Let's take a closer look at the 'Wide Moat' theme and analyze a few stocks within.

Wide Moat Explained

Imagine investing in companies that not only lead their industries today but are also strategically fortified to dominate well into the future.

This is the essence of the "wide moat" investment theme, where businesses possess durable competitive advantages - dubbed moats - that shield them from competitors. Inspired by Warren Buffett's investment philosophy, this theme features companies with unique strengths such as brand recognition, patent protection, proprietary technology, and network effects.

These moats ensure long-term profitability and market leadership, making such companies resilient in volatile markets. Please click here for a direct link to the Wide Moat thematic list >>> Zacks Thematic Screens – Wide Moat.

Screen Results

Let's take a look at a few stocks that the screen provided.

1.) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has seen the revisions trend for its current fiscal year turn notably bullish. The company is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry.

The company has long been a favorite among income-focused investors who are also seeking chip exposure, carrying a 5.5% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. Shares have overall benefited nicely on the back of the semiconductor trade fueled by AI this year, up more than 60%.

2.) UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), provides a wide range of healthcare products and services, including health maintenance organizations, point-of-service plans, preferred provider organizations, and managed fee-for-service programs.

Shares have been red-hot over the last three months, gaining nearly 20% and driven by better-than-expected quarterly results. Concerning its latest release, the company exceeded both consensus earnings and sales expectations, with EPS growing 10% alongside a 6% sales increase.

The company's top line growth has been historically strong, as shown below. Please note that the final value is on a trailing twelve-month basis.

3.) Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is the largest defense contractor in the world. The company has long been a favorite among income-focused investors, underpinned by its 7.4% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Shares have been consistently strong over the last decade, gaining 330% compared to the S&P 500's 270% gain. On an annualized basis over the last decade, shares have averaged an impressive 15%.

Bottom Line

