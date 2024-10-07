Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Taiwan, Netflix, Nvidia, Apple and Amazon

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 7, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Taiwan Semiconductor TSM, Netflix NFLX, Nvidia NVDA, Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN.

Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Ahead of Q3 Earnings This Month

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks discusses where the stock market stands as Wall Street prepares for the start of third-quarter earnings season.

The episode then digs into two of the first major technology stocks set to report earnings in October—Taiwan Semiconductor and Netflix —to see why investors might want to buy the stocks before their upcoming earnings releases and hold for the long haul.

See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

Wall Street sat on its hands on Wednesday and Thursday as it waited for updates on the conflict between Israel and Iran and the dockworkers’ strike.

October is a historically weak month during election years, which means investors shouldn’t be surprised if there is more volatility and selling heading into the presidential election.

Thankfully, despite partisan politics, Wall Street is largely apolitical in that investors are always looking to make money no matter who is in office. For instance, average annual stock market returns during the Trump and Obama administrations—which included periods of unified and divided governments—were nearly identical: 16.0% and 16.3%, respectively.

The next major market-mover (not including what might happen in the Middle East or with the longshoremen strike) is almost certain to be the third quarter earnings season.

Wall Street knows consumers are under pressure. The Tech and Finance sectors are the only two of the 16 Zacks sectors enjoying positive estimate revisions for third quarter earnings. This backdrop likely puts a lot of pressure on big tech to impress.

The two stocks we dive into today have soared over the last decade and the past year, and their earnings estimates have greatly improved compared to where they were this time last year.

Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock is a Must-Own Tech and AI Investment

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reports its Q3 2024 earnings results on Thursday, October 17.

Taiwan Semi or TSMC is a straightforward long-term investment in technology, spanning data centers, semiconductors, smartphones, artificial intelligence, and the yet-to-be-imagined.

Taiwan Semi physically builds the most advanced chips on the market, boasting clients from Nvidia to Apple. Taiwan Semi is ramping up its industry-leading 3-nanometer production, helping fuel the AI boom. TSMC reportedly grabbed 61% of the semiconductor foundry market in the fourth quarter of 2023, blowing away second-place Samsung’s 14%.

Taiwan Semi’s semiconductor foundry-only business model helped TSMC evolve into the most dominant force in an industry that is the bedrock of all modern technology. Taiwan Semi’s moat is growing, and TSMC is addressing geopolitical fears by expanding its manufacturing footprint outside Taiwan.

Taiwan Semi is coming off a beat-and-raise second quarter. TSMC is projected to grow sales by roughly 24% in FY24 and FY25 to soar from $69 billion in 2023 to $106 billion next year. Taiwan Semi is projected boost its adjusted earnings by 25% and 28%, respectively, and its upbeat EPS revisions help it earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy),

Taiwan Semi stock more than doubled the Zacks Tech sector over the last 10 years, including a 73% YTD surge vs. Tech’s 23%.

TSM stock found support at its 21-day moving average and trades 16% below its average Zacks price target. Taiwan Semi stock is also trading at roughly neutral RSI levels despite sitting near its all-time highs.

Taiwan Semi trades at a 34% discount to its 10-year highs at 22.4X forward 12-month earnings and 14% below the Zacks Tech sector—Nvidia trades at 36.6X. TSMC also pays a dividend and its balance sheet is robust.

Buy Netflix Stock Now and Hold the Streaming Giant Forever?

Netflix is set to report its Q3 results on Thursday, October 17.

Netflix revolutionized the entertainment industry. NFLX’s first-in-flight advantage and growing content library have helped it maintain its lead over Apple, Amazon and countless other streaming TV companies.

Netflix’s expansion into live sports (deals with the NFL and WWE), reality TV, blockbuster movies, and more have helped it keep and gain subscribers. Netflix’s lower-cost ad-based tier is also gaining traction.

Netflix added 13.1 million net new paid subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2023. This was the most Netflix added in a quarter outside of Q1 2020 when Covid-19 hit. Netflix added 8.1 million net new subscribers in Q2 FY24, up 17% YoY to 277.7 million. Netflix expanded its ads tier membership by 34% quarter on quarter.

Netflix is projected to grow its subscriber base by 14% in the third quarter. The streaming power is expected to boost revenue by 15% in 2024 and 12% in 2025 (adding roughly $10 billion to the top-line vs. 2023). Netflix’s upcoming growth is set to blow away its 2023 and 2022 expansion.

NFLX is projected to grow its adjusted earnings by 59% in 2024 and 19% next year. Netflix’s recent EPS revisions stagnation lands it a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Still, Netflix’s overall outlook for FY24, FY25, and FY26 has surged over the last year.

Netflix shares have soared 1,000% in the last 10 years to triple the Tech sector. Netflix stock has surged 200% the last two years and it finally broke above its 2021 peaks during the last few months.

Netflix stock could break out meaningfully higher if it impresses Wall Street with strong guidance.

Valuation-wise, Netflix trades at over a 90% discount to its all-time highs and 50% below its 10-year median at 32.6X forward earnings.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.