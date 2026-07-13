Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: SpaceX, Alibaba's and Nvidia

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 13, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights SpaceX SPCX, Alibaba’s BABA and Nvidia NVDA.

SK Hynix Debuts: A Quick Rundown

It’s been quite a busy period for debuts over the past month or so, with the SpaceX IPO undoubtedly reflecting one of the biggest market events we’ve seen this year. And just recently, South Korean giant SK Hynix made its Nasdaq debut.

Notably, it marked the largest-ever U.S. market debut by a foreign company, surpassing Alibaba’s back in 2014.

Who is SK Hynix?

SK Hynix commands a massive chunk of theglobal marketfor High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM), which is the vertically stacked, ultra-fast DRAM chips essential to power Nvidia's industry-standard AI accelerators. And as we’ve all grown accustomed to, Nvidia systems will likely continue to be the go-to for the companies clamoring for compute in the years to come.

The offering was seven times oversubscribed, and shares have popped nicely on the debut so far given the appetite for exposure to the memory component of the AI trade.

Given the red-hot demand for its solutions, SK Hynix plans to deploy the proceeds to construct massive new chip-fabrication plants and advanced packaging facilities to aggressively ramp up production of its high-demand AI memory (HBM).

Bottom Line

SK Hynix’s debut fully reinforces that the AI infrastructure environment remains absolutely robust. We’ve had the trend confirmed many times so far just this year, whether that’s through the massive CapEx outlays from mega-cap tech, the massive boom we’ve seen for power solutions powering the infrastructure, or the historical growth from Nvidia.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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