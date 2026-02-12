Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: SoFi, Apple and Eaton

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 12, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights SoFi SOFI, Apple AAPL and Eaton ETN.

These 3 Companies Shattered Quarterly Records

The 2025 Q4 earnings cycle keeps rolling along, with a wide array of S&P 500 companies already delivering results. The period has yet again been one of resilience, with overall growth remaining strong and a solid amount of companies exceeding quarterly expectations.

But more specifically, this cycle, several companies – SoFi, Apple and Eaton – posted results that broke records in one way or another.

Apple Sees Record iPhone Sales

Investor-favorite Apple continued to fire on all cylinders in its latest release, with the company posting records across revenue, adjusted EPS, iPhone sales, and Services revenue. Sales of $143.8 billion grew 16% year-over-year, whereas adjusted EPS of $2.84 was up 19% from the year-ago period.

The Services segment of Apple has continued to be a nice growth engine for the company, overall helping reduce its reliance on the iPhone, though the iPhone still accounts for the majority of its sales. Concerning iPhone results, the company posted all-time records across every geographic segment, with sales coming in at $85.3 billion.

Eaton Breaks Records, Again

Eaton is an intelligent power management company that provides products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace, and mobility markets. Shares have been a big beneficiary of the AI frenzy thanks to the data center exposure.

Accelerating orders and continued backlog growth contributed to its recent record-breaking quarter, with adjusted EPS of $3.33 reflecting a record alongside all-time high quarterly sales of $7.1 billion that grew 13% year-over-year.

The record-breaking print didn't stop there, with free cash flow of $1.6 billion and segment margins of 24.9% also reaching all-time highs for the company.

ETN shares also reflect a great opportunity for those with an appetite for income, sporting a 7.8% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. Impressively, the company has paid a dividend on its shares every year since 1923.

SoFi Reports Multiple Records

SoFi similarly came out swinging strong in the latest release, posting record New Member additions of 1.0 million, reflecting a 35% year-over-year climb. Total fee-based revenue shot 50% higher from the year-ago period to a record $443 million, whereas total loan originations also reached a record $10.5 billion, growing 46% YoY.

More specifically, personal loan originations of $7.5 billion were an all-time high, with home loan originations of $1.1 billion also reflecting a record. As reflected by these results, consumers undoubtedly find the company's offerings attractive, with the company also becoming the first nationally chartered bank to launch crypto trading for consumers.

Bottom Line

The 2025 Q4 earnings season continues to roll along, with the period broadly positive and resilient.

And throughout the period, several companies – Apple, SoFi Technologies and Eaton – all posting record-breaking results.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.