For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 11, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Rocket Lab RKLB.

Ready for Launch: Rocket Lab's Path to Profitability

Rocket Lab is a vertically integrated space infrastructure company.The company serves commercial and government customers across communications, Earth observation, science, and national security applications. Rocket Lab operates through two segments: Launch Services, which develops and launches rockets such as the “Electron” for orbital and interplanetary missions, and Space Systems, which provides spacecraft design, components, optical systems, and mission services. Alongside its current Electron vehicle, the company is developing Neutron, a reusable medium-lift rocket for larger payloads, and offers Photon spacecraft and configurable satellite buses compatible with its own and third-party launch platforms.

RKLB: A Massive, Growing Backlog

Friday, Rocket Lab shares launched more than 20% after the company beat Wall Street expectations. However, the main driver of the move is Rocket Lab’s massive and expanding backlog. RKLB’s backlog has swelled to more than $2 billion after several new and significant contract wins. Meanwhile, RKLB sold 28 new launches in Q1 2026, nearly matching its entire 2025 performance!

RKLB’s massive backlog provides Wall Street investors with crystal clear revenue visibility for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest that RKLB will flip to an annual profit in 2027 – a very difficult feat for a space company.

The Livermore Round Number Rule

RKLB shares peaked in January at $99.58 and then formed a multi-month base structure. It should come as little surprise that RKLB shares peaked just below $100, as round numbers such as $100 can often act as psychologically significant barriers for investors. However, the more times a stock tries to break through a round-number level, the more likely it is to break.

This attempt, volume turnover in RKLB shares is confirming the move and suggesting that a $100 break is very likely in the coming days. Friday, volume turnover exceeded the 50-day average within two hours of trading. Famous speculator Jesse Livermore’s “Century Mark Rule” or “Round Number Rule” suggests that when a stock crosses a psychologically significant round number, such as $100, it’s likely to trend far higher. RKLB investors should watch for this to occur over the next few sessions.

SpaceX Hype Will Drive RKLB Performance

Rocket Lab has positioned itself as the only pure-play space company and a primary competitor of SpaceX, the world’s leading space company. As the SpaceX IPO hype builds and its expected valuation continues to soar, investors will likely be willing to put a higher valuation on RKLB shares.

Bullish Catalysts: Nuetron, Defense Segment

Rocket Lab shares should also benefit as anticipation over its Q4 “Neutron” rocket launch grows. Neutron is designed to compete directly with SpaceX’s “Falcon 9” and is expected to generate more than 6x the revenue per launch as its current “Electron” rocket. Additionally, RKLB continues to diversify into the defense business and was recently awarded a $190 million national security contract.

Bottom Line

As Rocket Lab transitions from a niche launch provider to a vertically integrated space powerhouse, the stars are finally aligning for investors. Between the technical setup of the "Livermore Round Number Rule" and the fundamental tailwinds of a diversifying defense segment, the company is proving it can handle the heavy lifting. If RKLB successfully clears the $100 mark and executes its Neutron debut, it won't just be competing with SpaceX—it will be establishing its own orbit as a titan of the new space economy.

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