Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Robinhood Markets, Celestica and and Nvidia

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 3, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Robinhood Markets HOOD, Celestica Inc. CLS and Nvidia NVDA.

2 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy in December

The bulls raced to buy beaten-down stocks in the final week of November following the first significant pullback in months. The rapid comeback likely leaves investors looking to buy best-in-class technology stocks across artificial intelligence and beyond.

Today, we highlight two market-crushing Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) technology stocks—Robinhood Markets and Celestica—that investors should consider buying in December and beyond.

Why Investors Should Buy Tech Stocks in December

There are few certainties on Wall Street. What is clear is that the stock market will make us all look silly, especially if we think we can call market tops and bottoms in real time. Think of how many talking heads were pounding the table talking about how the AI bubble was starting to pop just a few weeks ago.

Plenty of those same Wall Street investors were likely on TV or social media calling for a prolonged bear market back in April right before the market bottomed and went on a massive run to new highs.

Stock market timing is exceedingly difficult, and more selling could be right around the corner.

But bulls with long-term horizons put themselves in a winning position by blocking out the noise and buying best-in-class stocks with strong fundamentals.

If those strong stocks fall, long-term investors hold them and perhaps buy more shares at lower prices.

The base case for stock market optimism in December and throughout 2026 remains in place since the AI-boosted earnings growth outlook is stellar. On top of that, the Fed is projected to cut interest rates again.

As long as the two major bullish stock market pillars (strong earnings growth and lower interest rates) remain in place, investors should consider buying stocks in December and throughout 2026.

Buy Top-Ranked Tech Stock and Wall Street Giant Robinhood Now?

Robinhood Markets transformed from an upstart free stock-trading app into a direct competitor to Fidelity and other online brokerage giants and one of the top-performing S&P 500 stocks in 2025 (it joined in September).

The growing financial services company crushed Q3 earnings estimate by 20% as part of an impressive beat-and-raise stretch.

Robinhood helped change the entire online broker industry when it rolled out commission-free stock trading, which is now standard across many digital brokers, including Fidelity. Robinhood has transformed from a popular pandemic-era trading app into a legitimate rival to Fidelity, catering to a large swath of investors and sophisticated traders with a growing portfolio.

The company offers retirement accounts, crypto trading, futures, options, a browser-based desktop trading platform built for active traders, wealth management, prediction markets, and more. HOOD said last quarter that it has "11 business lines each generating ~$100 million or more in annualized revenues."

The firm's paid Gold Subscribers increased 77% YoY in Q3 to 3.9 million, while total investment accounts increased by 2.8 million (11%) to 27.9 million. HOOD's average revenue per user jumped 82% to $191 in the third quarter.

HOOD's consensus earnings estimates have soared ~20% for 2025 and 2026 over the last few months to help it earn its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company is projected to grow its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by 79% in 2025 and another 16% next year to reach $2.27 a share, vs. a -$0.60 loss in 2023.

Robinhood's massive EPS expansion is supported by 51% projected revenue growth in 2025 and 21% higher sales next year to climb from $2.95 billion in 2024 to $5.40 billion in 2026.

The stock overtook its post-2021 IPO highs in the summer, and it hasn't looked back since. Robinhood has skyrocketed 225% in the last year and 1,100% the past three years, topping Nvidia and many other AI standouts.

HOOD is trading 21% below its average Zacks price target. And its valuation looks enticing when factoring in its EPS growth outlook, with its PEG ratio marking a 50% discount to its highs.

Buy Top-Ranked Picks-and-Shovels AI Stock Celestica in December?

Celestica Inc., which went public in the late 1990s, supercharged its growth over the last several years as it benefits from the AI arms race.

CLS is a behind-the-scenes tech manufacturing powerhouse that designs and builds high-tech electronics like super-fast AI servers, networking switches, and data-center hardware for giant customers, including multiple AI hyperscalers.

CLS specializes in designing, engineering, and manufacturing products across multiple critical growth areas, including AI data centers, semiconductor equipment, and energy generation and storage. The electronics manufacturing company also benefits from the long-term upside across aerospace and defense, telecom, healthcare tech, supply chain solutions, and beyond.

Celestica is one of a handful of best-in-class AI infrastructure stocks that should benefit from the broader AI boom, no matter which hyperscalers win or how AI evolves.

"The demand outlook from our largest customers, who continue to make significant investments in AI data center infrastructure, remains strong, supporting our 2026 annual outlook with indications of these dynamics continuing into 2027," CEO Rob Mionis said in Q3 remarks.

The company averaged 20% revenue growth between FY22-FY24 to soar from $5.6 billion in 2021 to $9.6 billion in 2024. The picks-and-shovels tech firm averaged 65% GAAP EPS growth during that stretch.

It is projected to grow its revenue by 26% in 2025 and 31% in 2026 to $16 billion, up from $5.6 billion in 2021. The tech firm is expected to expand its adjusted earnings by 52% this year and 39% next year. Celestica's strong earnings outlook includes a 21% improvement for its 2026 estimate since its Q3 release, helping CLS earn its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Celestica stock soared ~4,000% in the past five years, crushing the Zacks Tech sector's 115% and Nvidia's 1,200%.

This run includes a 245% charge in 2025 that could have CLS a bit overheated in the short run. But market timing is difficult, and 77% of the 17 brokerage recommendations Zacks has for the behind-the-scenes AI stock are "Strong Buys."

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.