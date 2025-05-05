Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Quanta Services, BWX Technologies and Constellation Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 5, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Quanta Services PWR, BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT and Constellation Energy CEG.

Top Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Before Earnings for AI-Powered Growth

Wall Street pushed the Nasdaq above its 50-day moving average on Thursday as big tech results poured in. The bulls continue to buy stocks as earnings results and guidance highlight the resilience and financial firepower of technology and other critical areas of the economy.

Meta and Microsoft flexed their muscles on Wednesday, following strong reports from Alphabet and Taiwan Semiconductor over the last several weeks. The recent performances are pushing the broader earnings outlook higher, helping Wall Street feel confident that the economy is not headed over a cliff.

As long as the tariff war continues to cool off and Trump and his team keep talking about progress with big trading partners and China (even if China denies it), the bulls might be ready to press higher.

Why It's Time to Buy Back into Beaten-Down Nuclear Energy Stocks

Quanta Servicesstock soared 10% on Thursday after an impressive beat-and-raise first quarter release.

Quanta is an infrastructure solutions standout benefiting from the energy transition, the artificial intelligence power boom, and the overall expansion of the U.S. energy ecosystem. Quanta stock is up 190% in the past three years and is now racing back up to its all-time highs.

On top of that, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and the other AI hyperscalers are pouring billions of dollars on AI-related capital spending projects despite near-term economic uncertainty.

Large data centers can consume nearly as much electricity as a midsize city, and generative AI platforms like ChatGPT use at least 10 times the energy of a typical Google search. This AI-driven energy boom is arriving just as the U.S. and major tech companies aim to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

Given this backdrop, big tech is all-in on nuclear energy to help add to U.S. energy capacity. The U.S. government has launched various initiatives to support the nuclear energy revival, aiming to triple capacity by 2050. The Office of Nuclear Energy, part of the U.S. Department of Energy, posted on X in April that the "U.S. nuclear renaissance starts now."

Despite the nuclear energy push, the U.S. and big tech will have to kick things into overdrive soon to start bringing new nuclear energy capacity online in the foreseeable future.

With this in mind, today's Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into two great nuclear energy stocks—BWX Technologies and Constellation Energy—to consider buying before their earnings reports for near-term upside and long-term artificial intelligence-boosted growth.

Buy this Under-the-Radar Nuclear Energy Stock Before Earnings?

BWX Technologies, Inc. is a pure-play nuclear technology firm ready to report its first quarter financial results on Monday, May 5.

BWXT stock trades 17% below its record highs from November. The nuclear energy stock retook its 200-day moving average on Thursday after finding support at a critical technical range in early April. Investors should also know that BWX Technologies climbed 400% in the past 15 years and more than tripled the S&P 500 over the past three years.

On the valuation front, the nuclear energy tech firm trades at a 65% discount to its highs and in line with its 10-year median, with a 2.5 price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio.

BWX Technologies is a nuclear power-focused manufacturing and engineering standout, operating across energy, defense, space exploration, and beyond. BWXT is expanding its commercial power segment and gaining ground at the cutting edge of small modular and micro nuclear reactors. BWXT is working alongside the U.S. government and other cutting-edge nuclear energy companies.

BWX Technologies has topped our earnings estimates for eight quarters in a row. Plus, the nuclear tech company is expected to grow its revenue by roughly 11% in 2025 and 2026, marking its best back-to-back years as a public company. BWXT is projected to expand its adjusted earnings by 5% in 2025 and 13% in FY26.

Is this Nuclear Stock the Best Long-Term Buy in the Entire Energy Sector?

Constellation Energy will report its quarterly results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6. Constellation was already the largest U.S. nuclear power company before it announced a $26.6 billion deal to acquire natural gas and geothermal titan Calpine at the start of 2025.

CEG' acquisition creates the nation's largest clean energy firm and expands its footprint into power-hungry, tech-heavy Texas and California. Adding natural gas is critical since it will grow in the coming decades as the U.S. and big tech race to expand energy capacity—natural gas remains by far the largest source of U.S. electricity generation (43% vs. nuclear's 20%).

Constellation raised its dividend by 25% in 2024 and expects to increase its dividend per share by another 10% in 2025. Constellation projects "visible, double-digit long-term base EPS growth backed by the Nuclear Production Tax Credit." The energy powerhouse is expected to grow its adjusted earnings by 10% in 2025 and 20% in 2026. Plus, its earnings estimates have jumped heading into its report.

Constellation has soared 315% during the past three years, including its 7% pop on Thursday that helped it retake its 200-day moving average. Despite this run, CEG trades 30% below its highs. A strong report could see it storm back up to its September breakout levels after it landed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft, and then march toward its peaks.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.