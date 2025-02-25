Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Plains All American Pipeline, BJ's Wholesale, Pilgrim's Pride and Nvidia

For Immediate Release

NVIDIA Earnings After Wednesday Close: Global Week Ahead

In the Global Week Ahead?

· Ukraine prepares to mark the 3rd anniversary of Russia's invasion, while

· Leaders in Germany finish forming a new government

· U.S. President Donald Trump, in between tariff threats, and a motivated E.U. push for a ceasefire, and

· Investor faith in “AI” poster-child Nvidia gets a reality check



Next are Reuters’ five world market themes, rank-ordered for equity traders—

(1) Mega-cap AI Chip Company Nvidia Reports Earnings



After the Market Closes (AMC) on Wednesday Feb. 26th, chipmaker Nvidia, reports quarterly results — for the first time since the emergence of DeepSeek's AI model sent shockwaves through markets.

Nvidia suffered a record one-day loss in market value last month over how low-cost DeepSeek might shake up the “AI” ecosystem, although shares have since mostly bounced back.

The company's upcoming report will test that rebound, as well as the market leadership of the "Magnificent 7" mega-caps. These have seen mixed performances so far in 2025, as other U.S. stock sectors have picked up the slack.

On Friday, Feb. 28th, the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index will give the latest read on U.S. inflation, after a separate read on consumer prices came in hotter than expected.

(2) On Sunday, Germans Voted in a Major Election



Germany voted on Sunday.

Germany’s Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) came first with 28.5% of the vote on Sunday, leaving it needing at least one coalition partner to secure a working parliamentary majority.

Markets are focused on what a new government will do to boost an economy that has flat-lined after years of underinvestment.

The leading macro question for this coalition government is whether Germany reforms its "debt brake" that limits its structural budget deficit to just 0.35% of output, with U.S. tariffs looming and defense spending gaining urgency.

For now, investors reckon any change will be limited. Conservative leader Friedrich Merz has only shown limited openness to reform.

The risk to watch is whether the parties that opposed such a reform gained enough parliamentary seats to block constitutional change.

The election is also critical to how Europe finds the hundreds of billions of euros needed to ramp up its defenses as a Ukraine ceasefire hangs in the balance.

(3) Trump Tariff Theater? It Surely Returns to Mass Media Distribution



Trump will almost definitely make headlines next week with more threats of tariffs; the question is whether traders will be listening.

The answer is "not really.” State Street found that in November 40% of all equity market volatility could be explained by the trade war narrative. Now, it is near 2%.

The shift, investors say, is due to perceptions of a growing gap between what Trump threatens and what he actually does. And right now, markets have much to process, from Ukraine to semiconductor chips.

Deals might get done. The E.U.'s trade chief has met top U.S. trade officials, and Trump says a new deal is possible with China.

Alternatively, maybe something in the coming week will make markets really believe the U.S. will follow through on the tariffs they have threatened on cars, semiconductors and chips, pharmaceuticals, lumber, and — Trump says — "some other things.”

(4) Lots of Global Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) Readings to Compare



Investors will have their eyes on inflation readings for Japan and Australia to gauge the outlook for rates in their economies, with that of Japan being particularly important.

The yen has been on a tear over the past few days on growing bets for imminent Bank of Japan (BOJ) rate hikes — a view that is only set to spread should Friday's data show that price pressures continued to quicken in Japan this month.

While the market currently expects the next BOJ rate rise to come in July or September, some are betting that a move could come even sooner should conditions be favorable. BOJ officials have in recent times also turned more decisively hawkish.

As for Australia, Wednesday's figures could provide the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) with more clarity on its fight against inflation, after policymakers struck a cautious tone on the prospect of further easing at their latest policy meeting.

(5) War-torn Nation of Ukraine Remains a Geopolitical Focus



Three years after Russia launched a full-scale invasion, Ukraine is at an inflection point.

Investor confidence that a Trump-led ceasefire would boost Ukraine’s economic prospects prompted a stunning rally in its bonds, with GDP-linked warrants briefly at their highest since early 2022.

But an equally stunning rhetorical shift has alarmed Europe: Trump now calls Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a “dictator” and has cut him out of U.S. talks with Russia aimed at reaching a peace deal. Trump also told Europe it must foot the bill for Ukraine going forward and demanded compensation for past U.S. support.

According to the Kiel Institute, donor countries have provided roughly 80 billion euros ($84 billion) annually since the war began, with European contributions topping those of the United States. Ukraine’s 2023 GDP stood at roughly $179 billion.

Moscow controls just under a fifth of Ukraine’s territory.

Any wavering in U.S. support would hamper Ukraine’s ability to continue fighting.

Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY) Stocks



(1) Plains All American Pipeline: This is a $21 a share stock with a market cap of $14.4B. It is found in the Oil & Gas – Pipeline industry. I see a Zacks Value score of A, a Zacks Growth score of C, and a Zacks Momentum score of C.

Founded in 1998, Houston, TX-based Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., a master limited partnership (MLP), is involved in the transportation, storage, terminaling and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products in the U.S. and Canada.

The partnership has operations in the Permian Basin, South Texas/Eagle Ford area, Rocky Mountain and Gulf Coast in the U.S., and Manito, South Saskatchewan, Rainbow in Canada.

The firm reorganized the historical operating segments — namely Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics — into two operating segments: Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL).

The reorganization of segments were done due to several reasons, including a multi-year transition in the midstream energy industry driven by increased competition that has reduced stand-alone earnings opportunities of the firm’s supply and logistics activities, as well as internal changes regarding the oversight and reporting of its assets and related results of operations.

The new segments will provide better visibility and transparency into the drivers of the firm’s overall business and reduce inter-segment activity.

· Crude Oil segment assets include pipelines, storage, terminaling and trucks. This segment generates revenues from long-term minimum volume commitments, acreage dedications, leased capacity & spot utilization. The Crude Oil segment will be driven by an increase in production volumes and rise in volume throughput.

· NGL segment assets include fractionation, straddle, pipelines, storage, terminalling & rail capacity. This segment generates revenues from leased capacity, throughput, processing agreements & spot utilization. The segment’s growth will be driven by Frac spread, supply volumes and regional pricing differentials.



In 2023, the Crude Oil and NGL segment contributed 96.1% and 3.9%, respectively, to total revenues. In 2022, the segments contributed 95.2% and 4.8%, respectively, to total revenues.

(2) BJ’s Wholesale Club: This is a $104 a share stock with a market cap of $13.9B. It is found in the Consumer Services-Miscellaneous industry. I see a Zacks Value score of B, a Zacks Growth score of B, and a Zacks Momentum score of C.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings has emerged as one of the preferred destinations for shoppers when it comes to essentials and other items.

The company’s focus on simplifying assortments, expanding own-brands portfolio, enhancing digital capabilities and providing value to customers has contributed to growth in membership signups and renewals.

The company carries approximately 7,200 active stock keeping units.

Notably, the company consistently offers 25% or more savings on a representative basket of manufacturer-branded groceries compared to traditional supermarket competitors.

Headquartered in Westborough, MA, the company operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. As of Nov. 21, 2024, the company operated 247 warehouse clubs (ranging in size from 44,000-177,000 square feet) and 182 BJ's Gas stations in 20 states.

The company offers products under the following categories:

· Perishables consist of meat, produce, dairy, bakery, deli and frozen products

· Edible grocery consists of packaged foods (including breakfast foods, salty snacks and candy) and beverages (including juices, water, beer, wine and liquor)

· Non-edible grocery consists of detergents, disinfectants, paper products, beauty care, adult and baby care and pet foods

· General merchandise consists of small appliances, televisions, electronics, seasonal goods, gift cards and apparel



The company’s private label products are sold under Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen brands. The company also sells products through websites — Bjs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, delivery.bjs.com — and mobile app.

The company provides significant value to its more than 7 million members. The annual membership fee for Club Card membership is $55, while the annual membership fee for BJ’s Club+ membership is $110.

(3) Pilgrim’s Pride: This is a $52 a share stock with a market cap of $12.6B. It is found in the Food – Meat Products industry. I see a Zacks Value score of A, a Zacks Growth score of A, and a Zacks Momentum score of B.

Pilgrim's Pride is focusing on strengthening its Prepared Foods category. The category grew in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2019 on continued investments in R&D and sales as well as marketing of new product innovations.

Also, the company has been increasing its product mix for its organic category, including No-Antibiotics-Ever products, to cater customers' evolving tastes.

This Greeley, CO-based company is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products.

The company offers its services in the United States, Mexico, France, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico and Mexico through a number of distributors, retailers and food service operators.

Since its inception in 1946, Pilgrim's Pride has expanded its business on the back of acquisitions like Green Acre Foods, Inc., WLR Foods, Inc., Gold Kist, GNP Company and Moy Park.

Currently, the company operates as a subsidiary of JBS USA Holdings, Inc.

Also, Pilgrim's Pride acquired 100% of the membership interests of JFC LLC and its subsidiaries (together, “GNP”) from Maschhoff Family Foods, LLC on Jan 6, 2017. Apart from these, it bought 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Moy Park on Sep 8, 2017.

Major product categories offered by the company are fresh, fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individual frozen chicken.

Notably, its fresh chicken products, namely, refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken, pre-marinated or non-marinated, and pre-packaged case-ready chicken, are being sold to foodservice and retail markets.

Also, Pilgrim’s Pride offers prepared chicken products, which can further be classified into portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties, and bone-in chicken parts.

Pilgrim's Pride serves its clients through a single business segment. As a seller and producer of chicken items, it either produces or buys chicken for resale in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe and Mexico.

Pilgrim's Pride operates in three reportable business segments that include the United States (60.5% of 3Q-24 sales), Europe (28.5%) and Mexico (11%), respectively.

