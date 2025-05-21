Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Palantir, Tempus AI and Comfort Systems USA

For Immediate Release

These 3 AI-Related Stocks Crushed Earnings Estimates

Earnings season continues to move rapidly, with many companies unveiling quarterly results daily. So far, the period has been positive, though it's worth noting that estimates for the current period (Q2) have trickled lower in recent weeks.

But throughout the Q1 cycle so far, several companies involved in the AI frenzy –Palantir and Tempus AI and Comfort Systems USA – posted results that had investors pleased, with each seeing bullish post-earnings reactions.

Let's take a closer look at each report.

Palantir Continues Growing

Palantir continued to fire on all cylinders throughout its latest period, reporting massive growth thanks to continued red-hot demand. Sales shot 39% higher year-over-year, with the company also raising its current year sales outlook in a big way.

Notably, customer count grew nearly 40% year-over-year and 8% sequentially. Palantir also booked its highest U.S. commercial total contract value throughout the period ($810 million), which grew a staggering 180% year-over-year.

Analysts have already revised their current year sales expectations for the stock following the release, with the current $3.9 billion Zacks Consensus estimate up nearly 20% over the last year. The company's sales are now forecasted to climb 37% year-over-year following the updated guidance, continuing its growth trajectory nicely.

Tempus Posts Strong Segment Performance

Tempus AI is a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care. Like PLTR, the company enjoyed serious growth, with sales of $255.7 million climbing 75% year-over-year.

Notably, its Genomics segment saw its sales grow 90% year-over-year, with its Data and services revenue of $61.9 million up 43% from the same period last year. And to top off the robust results, the company increased its FY25 revenue guidance to roughly $1.3 billion, which reflects a massive 80% growth rate year-over-year.

Shares saw a nice boost post-earnings, with TEM shares up nearly 90% YTD and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500.

FIX Sees Big Backlog Growth

FIX shares represent a nice opportunity to obtain exposure to the AI infrastructure buildout thanks to its products utilized in data centers, which reflect a massive tailwind for the near and long-term picture for the stock.

Sales of $1.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.75 in its latest release crushed our consensus estimates, reflecting growth rates of 20% and 75%, respectively. As shown below, FIX's sales growth has been stellar, underpinned by a growing backlog.

FIX's backlog at the end of its latest period totaled $6.9 billion, well above the $5.9 billion print in the same period last year.

And for those with an appetite for income, FIX shares have you covered, currently yielding a respectable 0.3% annually. While the current yield may not be steep, the company's 33% five-year annualized dividend growth rate helps bridge the gap nicely, underpinning its commitment to increasingly rewarding shareholders.

Bottom Line

We continue to wade through the 2025 Q1 cycle, which has overall been positive. Growth has been strong, though it's critical to note that tariff concerns have caused downward pressure on earnings estimates for the current (Q2) and coming periods.

Still, several AI-related stocks have posted robust results throughout the period, a list that includes the companies above.

