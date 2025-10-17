Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Palantir, Nvidia and Vertiv

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 17, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Palantir Technologies PLTR, Nvidia NVDA and Vertiv VRT.

Palantir Stock Is About to Breakout... Again

I am just the messenger folks—but once again, Palantir Technologies appears to be on the verge of breaking out and staging another bull run. Leaders lead, and Palantir is clearly one of this market’s defining leaders.

The stock remains a puzzle for many investors, with its uber-rich valuation, trading at 213x next year’s earnings, and insane price appreciation. Shares have climbed over 900% in the past two years. Even with analysts projecting 46% sales growth and 61% earnings growth this year, it’s hard to justify such a premium by traditional standards.

Still, markets often reward true outliers and Palantir appears to be one. Its combination of recurring government contracts, deep enterprise adoption, and a uniquely sticky software ecosystem gives it a moat few can match. Maybe it’s the enigmatic CEO Alex Karp, or maybe it’s just the market recognizing a generational platform. Either way, the price action speaks for itself.

Right now, PLTR shares are coiling tightly, forming an extremely compelling technical pattern, the kind that often precedes a major breakout. Whatever the reason behind the rally, the market clearly continues to vote with its wallet.

Palantir Technologies Stock Approaches Key Level

Palantir stock has been coiling in an exceedingly tight range for nearly three months, a classic accumulation phase where buying interest builds beneath the surface. This type of sideways action often serves as the foundation for the next big directional move. Energy is storing up before the breakout.

Roughly five weeks ago, I highlighted a smaller bullish pattern forming near the bottom of the channel, which sparked the latest move higher. Now, PLTR appears to be approaching the apex of a larger and more powerful consolidation pattern, suggesting that a breakout may be imminent.

If shares can decisively clear the $187 level, it would confirm a technical breakout and likely trigger momentum buying. That said, traders should remain alert for failed breakouts, if PLTR pushes above resistance intraday but fails to hold it by the close, that could signal exhaustion rather than strength. Likewise, a breakdown below $170 support would invalidate the setup, which traders should take as a signal to wait for another opportunity.

Should Investors Buy Shares in PLTR?

At this point, Palantir is behaving exactly like the market leader it has become. Powerful trends, shallow consolidations, and relentless dip buying. Every time the stock cools off, it seems to reload for another run higher. The setup on the chart is once again pointing toward a potential breakout, and history suggests it would be unwise to bet against the tape.

Still, context matters. We’ve seen similar leadership dynamics in other AI infrastructure names like Nvidia and Vertiv, both stocks that continue to defy gravity despite stretched valuations. In each case, investors are paying for category dominance, massive growth potential, and exposure to the expanding AI economy. Palantir fits right into that elite group.

At 213x forward earnings, Palantir’s valuation remains difficult to justify by traditional metrics. But just as investors have learned with Nvidia and Vertiv, when a company captures the defining technological trend of a generation, valuation often takes a back seat to momentum and positioning.

If the stock can confirm a breakout, it could spark another powerful leg higher, potentially mirroring the strength we’ve seen in Nvidia and Vertiv following their own recent consolidations.

The bottom line is that Palantir Technologies remains one of the most compelling stories in the market and the price action indicates another big bull run may be approaching.

