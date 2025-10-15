Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Palantir and BigBear.ai

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 15, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Palantir PLTR and BigBear.ai BBAI.

BBAI: An AI-Powered National Security Provider

BigBear.ai is an AI-powered decision intelligence solutions provider, with a primary focus on government and national security applications. Similar to AI juggernaut Palantir,BBAI’s technology solutions create order from massive, complex data sets by leveraging predictive analytics, machine learning, & AI. BigBear.ai’s customers include defense & intelligence, manufacturing & supply chain, and homeland & border security.

BBAI’s Bread & Butter: National Security & Defense

Although BBAI technology serves many businesses, its primary source of revenue is from national security and defense applications. Below are three examples:

1. Biometric Airport Control: Through its “Trueface & Veriscan” products, BBAI helps to streamline the check-in and boarding process for air travel. With the TSA running thin and a government shutdown, the government is likely to invest more in this technology to ensure efficient and secure air travel with fewer employees.

2. Edge AI Orchestration: This technology allows customers to build, deploy, and manage AI off the cloud. Such systems enable defense users to make real-time decisions in remote environments with minimal or no internet connectivity.

3. Decision Intelligence Platform: This platform is responsible for data collection and organization. Through the “Orient” platform, users receive this data in a simplified manner. The technology enables users to identify patterns, predict future trends, and make more informed decisions.

BBAI Key Partners: PLTR

In November 2021, BBAI landed a partnership with Palantir to integrate BigBear.AI’s products (Observe, Orient, & Dominate) with Palantir’s Foundry platform. The partnership allows BBAI’s forecasting and predictive capabilities to extend to Palantir’s ecosystem. Because Palantir is the leader in the space, this provides BBAI with massive and much-needed scale.

High-Short Interest + Breakout = Explosive Potential

According to the latest data, 27% of BBAI’s float is short. Meanwhile, BBAI shares are clearing 6-month highs. As the breakout gains momentum, shorts will have to cover their shares, thus adding fuel to the breakout.

Bottom Line

BigBear.ai is an emerging AI leader in the high-growth sectors of national security and defense. The successful application of its technology in areas like biometric airport control means the company should experience rapid growth ahead.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.