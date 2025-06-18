Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Ouster, Pagaya Technologies and Legacy Education

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 18, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Ouster OUST, Pagaya Technologies Inc. PGY and Legacy Education Inc. LGCY.

3 Growth Stocks Exploding Higher Now

In a market where momentum has returned with a vengeance, a select group of growth stocks is breaking out with force. While many investors remain focused on the usual mega cap names, under-the-radar players like Ouster, Pagaya Technologies Inc. and Legacy Education Inc. are posting eye-popping gains, with indication that more upside may be ahead.

Each of these companies combines strong price action with very strong growth forecasts, making them standout candidates for traders and investors looking to ride the next wave of upside. Below, we break down why OUST, PGY, and LGCY are three growth stocks exploding higher right now.

Ouster: Leading Robotics Stock Nears Breakout

Ouster is a leading developer of high-performance lidar sensors, which are critical for enabling autonomous robotics, industrial automation, and smart infrastructure. While the company is not yet profitable, it operates in one of the most exciting and high-growth verticals within the broader AI and robotics trend. That exposure brings both significant upside potential and additional risk.

Analysts expect revenue to grow by 29% in 2025 and accelerate to 47.3% in 2026, reflecting the company's expanding addressable market and increasing adoption of lidar across sectors. Ouster also carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signaling positive momentum in earnings revisions and strengthening analyst sentiment.

From a technical standpoint, OUST has surged off its April lows and is now consolidating in a well-defined bull flag formation. The chart shows a tight coil just below the $20 level, a breakout above this resistance could trigger the next leg higher, potentially drawing in new momentum buyers.

Legacy Education Inc.: Shares Trade Just Below Record Highs

Legacy Education Inc. operates in the growing field of healthcare education and workforce development, with a focus on training programs for high-demand medical roles. As a provider of healthcare training, Legacy benefits from a steady stream of demand, even in slower economic cycles, making it a somewhat recession-resistant growth play.

The company is showing strong momentum on both the earnings and technical front. It currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and trades at a reasonable 16.2x forward earnings, offering an appealing valuation for a business with this growth profile. Analysts expect sales to rise 37.9% this year and another 16.9% in 2026, reflecting very impressive growth.

In its most recent quarterly report, Legacy posted a 50% year-over-year revenue increase, alongside a 70% surge in new student enrollments—an encouraging signal that demand for its programs is accelerating.

Technically, the stock is in a strong position. Despite being public for less than a year, it is already consolidating just below its all-time highs, setting up what looks like a major breakout. If it clears resistance in the coming sessions, Legacy could be on the verge of a powerful move higher.

Pagaya: Shares are Cheap and Earnings Growth Accelerating

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is a fintech platform that leverages AI to underwrite and manage consumer credit risk at scale, partnering with banks and lenders to expand access to credit. While the company faced steep skepticism early in its public life, due to persistent losses and a crowded fintech sector. it's now undergoing one of the most powerful transitions an investor can look for: the shift from negative to positive earnings.

This is my favorite kind of setup. When a company moves from negative sentiment and red ink to positive earnings momentum, it often creates a window of opportunity before the broader market catches on.

Pagaya currently holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and trades at just 6x next year's earnings, making it one of the most attractively priced high-growth stocks in the market. Sales are expected to grow 20% in 2025, while earnings are projected to soar 195%.

I first highlighted PGY in late May as it broke out of a major base, and now it's once again consolidating at a key level. A breakout above $18.65 would confirm a fresh leg higher and could ignite another strong bull run.

Should Investors Buy Shares in OUST, LGCY and PGY?

There are some really exciting things happening in smaller, high-growth stocks with improving fundamentals and breakout price action. Ouster, Legacy Education, and Pagaya Technologies represent opportunities across industries, robotics, healthcare education, and fintech, but they share three critical traits: accelerating revenue growth, upward-trending earnings estimates, and technical setups that suggest more upside ahead.

These are the kinds of stocks that often fly under the radar until they don't, until a breakout, earnings beat, or wave of institutional buying puts them front and center.

For traders and investors seeking explosive opportunities in this market, OUST, LGCY, and PGY deserve a close look. Their charts look primed, their stories are improving, and their growth trajectories are gaining speed.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.

