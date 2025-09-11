Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Oracle, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, AMD, Amazon and Microsoft

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 11, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Oracle ORCL, Meta Platforms META, Nvidia NVDA, AMD AMD, Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT.

Should Investors Chase the Post-Earnings Surge in Oracle Stock?

Although Oracle posted mixed results for its fiscal first quarter on Tuesday evening, the cloud provider's infusion of AI products, services, and applications has wowed investors.

Citing unprecedented demand for AI workloads, Oracle stock had surged more than +40% in today's trading session, hitting a new all-time high of $345 a share. The move marked a $230 billion market cap jump, placing Oracle near the top 10 most valuable companies in the S&P 500, with a valuation now over $900 billion.

Notably, the spike in ORCL has reportedly made Oracle chairman and Co-founder Larry Ellison the world's richest person ahead of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

That said, investors may certainly be wondering if they should chase the post-earnings surge in Oracle stock, which is now up nearly +500% in the last five years.

Oracle's Q1 Results & Bullish AI Outlook

Attributed to AI cloud infrastructure demand, Oracle's Q1 sales rose 12% year over year to $14.92 billion, although this slightly missed estimates of $15.01 billion. Enticing bullish sentiment, Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) revenue soared 54% year over year to $3.3 billion. Able to reach earnings expectations, Oracle posted Q1 EPS of $1.47, a 6% increase from $1.39 per share in the comparative quarter.

However, what fueled the extensive rally in ORCL shares is that Oracle unveiled a record $455 billion backlog, reflecting lucrative cloud contracts with AI players like Elon Musk's xAI venture, OpenAI, Meta Platforms, Nvidia and AMD.

Furthermore, Oracle projects AI-driven cloud revenue to hit $144 billion by 2030, placing the expansion of its cloud services in an elite realm with big tech giants such as Amazon sand Microsoft. In fact, Oracle's expectation of an acceleration in cloud infrastructure expansion has been lifted by a new multi-cloud deal with Amazon's AWS.

While Oracle didn't issue any formal upward guidance to its top or bottom line targets, the company reiterated strong double-digit revenue growth for its current fiscal 2026, with CEO Safra Catz emphasizing its record backlog as the catalyst.

Oracle's Aggressive AI Expansion

Offering AI across its flagship Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms, Oracle has embedded generative AI and agentic AI into its application suites to streamline operations for businesses and developers. This has also positioned Oracle as a leader in AI inferencing, using trained models to generate insights and automate decisions.

With its infrastructure becoming a go-to destination for training and running large AI models, Oracle plans to spend $35 billion on capital expenditures in FY26 to build out data centers and meet demand. This comes as Oracle's cloud infrastructure client base has called for the company to produce as much capacity as possible.

Monitoring Oracle's Valuation

Following today's rally, ORCL is trading at 35.8X forward earnings, which is not an overly stretched premium to its Zacks Computer-Software Industry average of 26.8X and the S&P 500's 25X. Like most high-growth tech stocks, Oracle trades at a lofty valuation in terms of price to forward sales at 10.1X, but this is not a far stretch from the industry average and the S&P 500's average of around 5X, respectively.

Bottom Line

Rearchitecting its entire ecosystem around AI, Wall Street analysts are calling Oracle's transformation one of the most dynamic pivots in enterprise history. After such a sharp post-earnings spike, Oracle stock currently lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), but it wouldn't be surprising if a buy rating is on the way as earnings estimate revisions are likely to trend higher in the coming weeks, given the company's bullish outlook.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.