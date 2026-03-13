Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Oracle and Nvidia

For Immediate Release

Spring Rally Looms as Tech Retakes Baton: Stocks to Watch

Seasonal patterns can often create powerful turning points.

The early part of this year has felt like one of those moments. After a strong finish to 2025, the market began the year with a classic risk-off rotation: capital flowed out of high-growth technology names into more defensive sectors such as consumer staples and utilities.

The Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 year-to-date, and many investors have questioned whether the AI-driven rally had run its course. Yet as we move deeper into March—the historical sweet spot for midterm-election years—there’s reason to believe the pause is temporary. A spring rally appears increasingly likely, with technology poised to retake the lead once again.

Positive Seasonality Sets the Stage for Upside

The historical case for seasonal strength is compelling, particularly in midterm years. According to the Stock Trader’s Almanac, March ranks as the 4th-best performing month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 in midterm election years, and the 3rd-best for the Nasdaq. Adding to the bullish case, over the past seven such instances, the Dow and S&P 500 have posted gains in six of them, while the Nasdaq has been positive in five.

The Almanac also notes that strength in March often persists through April in these years, as the “Best Six Months” period (November through April) historically accounts for the bulk of annual market gains.

In our experience, these patterns are not bulletproof, but they reflect a natural rhythm: tax refunds begin flowing, corporate guidance improves, and investor sentiment often brightens after the winter doldrums.

This year’s setup aligns particularly well with that historical template. Early 2026 tax refunds are running significantly higher than last year—averaging around 10-11% larger in the initial waves—putting meaningful extra cash into consumer pockets at a time when many households have been cautious.

This liquidity tends to find its way into discretionary spending, retail, and technology purchases, often accelerating in March and April. When combined with the Almanac’s documented midterm-March strength, the seasonal tailwind feels tangible rather than theoretical.

Q1 Earnings Evolution Supports Rally

Earnings provide another supportive pillar. Estimates for the current period (Q1 2026) have remained largely stable and are showing a slight uptick in recent weeks.

Earnings growth for the S&P 500 is tracking around 11.4% year-over-year in Q1, with the Technology sector expected to contribute the lion’s share. Full-year 2026 S&P 500 earnings growth estimates sit near 13%, and analysts have been modestly revising these figures higher in recent weeks. Technology remains the primary driver, fueled by AI adoption across enterprises, productivity gains, and continued data-center investment.

The market’s early-year caution around AI spending has created an attractive entry point; once Q1 results confirm that demand remains robust, the narrative should shift back toward growth.

Lower interest rates are also beginning to work in the market’s favor. The Federal Reserve has held the federal funds rate steady in recent meetings after a series of cuts in late 2025, but the trajectory remains toward modest easing. Mortgage rates have already eased into the low-6% range and are projected to drift even lower later in 2026.

This gradual improvement in borrowing costs supports housing activity, consumer confidence, and corporate capital spending—areas that ultimately benefit technology through higher IT budgets and device upgrades.

Beyond these core drivers, several additional factors are worth noting. Corporate balance sheets are healthy, and many companies have already begun guiding for solid 2026 results. In the background, artificial intelligence is transitioning from hype to tangible productivity gains, a shift that historically rewards patient investors in the leading technology names.

Stocks to Watch

Enterprise software giant Oracle reported its fiscal Q1 earnings earlier in the week, beating estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Earnings of $1.79 per share came in ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. Revenues of $17.19 billion also represented a 1.8% beat. The company raised its full-year revenue guidance to $90 billion, helping quell spending worries.

Oracle stock remains a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) following the latest results. Shares have been cut in half from their peak last September after AI disruption fears put a dent in software stocks. But the group as a whole appears to be bottoming out as buying pressure reemerges.

Meanwhile, leading chipmaker Nvidia made headlines again this week after announcing another round of investments, including a partnership with Thinking Machines Lab that will deploy at least one gigawatt of Nvidia’s Vera Rubin systems. Thinking Machines Lab is an AI startup founded by Mira Murati, the former chief technology officer of OpenAI.

Nvidia also announced a $2 billion investment in AI cloud company Nebius Group. The companies plan to collaborate on AI infrastructure deployment, fleet management, inference and AI factory design. This comes just a week after Nvidia revealed strategic partnerships with optical and photonic technology companies Lumentum and Coherent.

Nvidia is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares have been stuck in a consolidation pattern for the better part of the past six months, but that could be changing soon as several tailwinds look to propel shares higher.

Bottom Line

After a subpar start to the year marked by rotation and valuation concerns, technology is well-positioned to retake the lead as the calendar turns to the historically favorable spring months.

The combination of strong seasonal patterns in midterm years, accelerating earnings visibility, and a supportive interest-rate backdrop creates a constructive setup. The early-year period of rotation will likely serve as healthy breather that allows the strongest secular themes—such as AI infrastructure and digital transformation—to reassert themselves with renewed momentum.

For investors who may have stepped back during the recent caution, the coming weeks could offer an opportunity to re-engage thoughtfully. Markets rarely move in straight lines, but the fundamental and seasonal ingredients for a spring rally appear to be aligning.

