Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Opendoor Technologies, Carvana, Shopify and Meta Platforms

OPEN's Turnaround Story Gains Momentum Amid Fresh Catalysts

I first wrote about Opendoor Technologies at ~$2.50 per share on August, 4th 2025. In the article, I detailed the bull case for the stock and why hedge fund manager Eric Jackson's comparison to one of the biggest winners of the past cycle, Carvana, made perfect sense. At the time each stock began its meteoric rise, both were beaten-down, working to digitize legacy markets, and gained a meme or cult-like stock following.

Since then, OPEN shares have soared to a double-digit level before recently retreating. Over the past few months, the stock price has not the only thing that has changed at Opendoor. Although Wall Street investors are beginning to pay attention to the stock, several new bullish catalysts have emerged, suggesting it deserves a much higher share price. Below are four new bullish catalysts for the stock:

Kaz Nejatian Becomes Opendoor CEO

Opendoor investors have had to endure several management and CEO shakeups over the past few years, leading to uncertainty and lack of direction. However, on September 10th, Opendoor Technologies appointed Kaz Nejatian as its CEO. Nejatian's track record speaks for itself.

Before joining OPEN, Nejatian was the Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Product at Shopify, one of the most successful software companies in history. Additionally, Kaz held product leadership roles at Meta Platforms and was the CEO of Kash, a payment technology company acquired in 2017.

New Opendoor CEO has Skin in the Game

Beyond his years of experience at America's top tech companies, Kaz Nejatian is driving conviction in Opendoor and betting that his turnaround efforts will succeed. This week, the OPEN CEO purchased $1 million worth of OPEN shares, and now holds more than 83 million shares in total. For investors, insider buys illustrate conviction and "skin in the game."

Opendoor's Fundamentals are Improving Rapidly

Though Nejatian has only been leading Opendoor for ~2 months, the results speak for themselves. With a focus on speed, efficiency, and AI, Opendoor has doubled its home buying pace while simultaneously cutting its operating expenses by 41%.

Trump's 50-year Mortgage is Bullish for Opendoor

Recently, the Trump Administration announced that it plans to allow banks to offer 50-year mortgages. 50-year mortgages should revitalize a sleepy housing market and provide Opendoor Technologies with more liquidity.

Bottom Line

With an accomplished CEO at the helm, improving fundamentals, and a potentially game-changing housing policy on the horizon, the pieces are falling into place for a massive breakout in OPEN shares.

