Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Ondas, Unusual Machines and Palantir

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 29, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Ondas Inc. ONDS, Unusual Machines UMAC and Palantir PLTR.

Ondas (ONDS): The New Era of Defense

Ondas: A Next-Gen Defense Leader

Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company Ondas Inc. is a leading defense company headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. The company has several verticals in the defense sector, including a global technology platform for wireless networks, autonomous drone systems, and automated data solutions for government customers. Ondas operates two primary business segments:

· Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS): Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) are Ondas’ bread and butter. The ‘Optimus System’ is a fully automated 24/7 drone platform. Meanwhile, the company also offers the ‘Iron Drone Raider’ (an autonomous counter-drone interceptor) and ‘Sentrycs’ (a counter-drone detection system. Additionally, Ondas has a combat robot called ‘Roboteam’ and the accompanying software called ‘Apeiro Motion.’

· Ondas Networks: Delivers private wireless broadband technology to energy grids, rail networks, and various government agencies.

Drone Warfare Disrupts the Battlefield

The global proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has fundamentally dismantled the traditional, Western-dominated paradigm of precision warfare. Until recently, delivering precise, long-distance attacks required multi-million-dollar missiles or fighter jets. However, the recent global conflicts show the power of drone warfare and how it is quickly evening the global balance of power.

For instance, although Ukraine has far fewer soldiers than Russia, it has been holding its own in the recent conflict due to its use of drones. Ukrainian drones have been spotting and attacking Russian troops from 20 miles away or more. In response, Russia is working quickly to scale up its deployment of one-way attack drones.

Meanwhile, there is no better example of the power of drones than the recent U.S.-Iran conflict. Although the Iranian military is dramatically outmatched and funded by the U.S. military, Iran has used low-cost drones to wreak havoc and build leverage in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Government Backs Unusual Machines

President Trump has made national defense and control of important technology a pillar of his administration. Last night, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is in talks to fund U.S. drone companies, including Unusual Machines. Ondas benefits from the deal because it purchased UMAC shares priced at $17 during a recent public offering of common stock.

ONDS: Soaring Revenue Growth

Drone demand is soaring. Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest that ONDS’s annual revenues will grow from ~$50 million in 2025 to ~$400 million in 2026.

ONDS: A Flurry of Catalysts

Ondas has a flurry of bullish catalysts. First, ONDS should enjoy a re-rating higher as hype builds around Anduril, likely to be the largest defense IPO in history. Second, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has maintained that “drone dominance” is a priority. Finally, ONDS has a partnership with industry leader Palantir and will be participating in the Trump Administration’s “Golden Dome” project.

ONDS Breaks Out

Thursday, ONDS shares broke above multi-month resistance, driven by news of US government drone investments. ONDS traded its daily average volume two hours into the session, confirming the breakout and implying massive demand for shares.

Bottom Line

The landscape of modern warfare has permanently shifted, leveling the playing field through low-cost, high-impact autonomous technology. Ondas Inc. sits perfectly at the intersection of this geopolitical shift and aggressive domestic policy.

While currently holding a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), the company’s staggering projected revenue growth, strategic equity stakes, and explosive technical breakout suggest that Ondas is evolving from a quiet defense player into an absolute next-gen powerhouse. For investors looking to capture the massive tailwinds of the drone revolution, ONDS is a red-hot ticker to watch.

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Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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