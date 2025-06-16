Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Oklo, Constellation Energy, Microsoft, Meta and Cameco

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 16, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Oklo Inc. OKLO, Constellation Energy CEG, Microsoft MSFT, Meta META and Cameco CCJ.

2 Top Nuclear Stocks to Buy & Hold for AI Energy Growth

Nuclear energy stocks and ETFs are a direct investment in the artificial intelligence age and the expansion of the U.S. economy and broader energy ecosystem.

Speculative nuclear energy stocks like Oklo Inc. have soared over 100% in the last month as Wall Street dives into home-run stocks again.

Investors should consider NuScale and Oklo as part of a diversified portfolio. But they are far from guaranteed nuclear energy winners because they are still developing their next-generation technologies.

Buy Nuclear Stocks as a Long-term Investment in AI and Economic Growth

Meanwhile, Constellation and Cameco are established industry giants that are some of the safer long-term nuclear energy stocks on the market. Their bull cases, and the broader nuclear industry growth outlook, are driven by the U.S. government's push to at least triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

President Trump signed an executive order in late May to accelerate the expansion and innovation of nuclear power. Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and other AI hyperscalers have signed huge long-term nuclear power deals to help support their AI growth efforts.

Large data centers can consume nearly as much electricity as a midsize city, and generative AI platforms like ChatGPT use at least 10 times the energy of a typical Google search.

This AI-driven energy boom is arriving just as the U.S. and major tech companies aim to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. This backdrop is part of the reason why global investment in clean energy technologies and infrastructure is expected to hit $2.5 trillion in 2025.

Today's Full Court Finance at Zacks explores two established nuclear energy stocks—Constellation Energy and Cameco—to buy and hold for long-term growth as big tech and artificial intelligence go all-in on nuclear power.

Is CEG The Best Nuclear Energy Stock to Buy?

Constellation Energy is the largest U.S. nuclear power plant operator. The nuclear standout is establishing itself as the energy titan of the AI age with its planned $27 billion deal to buy natural gas and geothermal powerhouse Calpine, which it announced in early 2025.

CEG's deal creates the largest clean energy firm and expands its footprint into power-hungry, tech-heavy Texas and California (far beyond its current footprint in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast).

CEG cemented the direct growth link between nuclear power and AI when it secured a 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft in September 2024. The deal will see Constellation restart Three Mile Island Unit 1 to help power MSFT's artificial intelligence goals.

CEG followed that up with a 20-year nuclear power deal with Meta in Illinois that will also help Constellation pursue its next-generation small modular reactors goals.

Unlike the speculative stocks in the space, Wall Street loves CEG because of its ability to raise dividends and expand its bottom line. Constellation increased its dividend by 10% in 2025 after it boosted its payout by 25% in 2024.

The nuclear energy powerhouse is expected to grow its adjusted earnings by 9% in 2025 and 22% in 2026, as part of its "visible, double-digit long-term base EPS growth backed by the Nuclear Production Tax Credit."

CEG is neck-and-neck with Nvidia since its early February 2022 IPO, with its 470% run quadrupling Meta. The stock is up 36% in 2025, but it got rejected at its all-time highs after the Meta news broke on June 3.

Constellation held its ground at its 21-day moving average on Thursday while trading at roughly neutral RSI levels. Investors might want to buy the stock 14% below its peaks and hold for long-term AI-boosted growth.

Buy Uranium and Nuclear Stock CCJ at All-Time Highs?

Cameco is the second-largest uranium producer in the world. The Canadian uranium miner is also a leading supplier of uranium refining, conversion, and fuel manufacturing services. CCJ is one of the only large-scale uranium stocks that most regular U.S. investors can buy.

CCJ's importance to the U.S. and Western countries is rapidly expanding as the U.S. attempts to cut itself off from Russia and the region, which dominates the uranium market. The U.S. uranium mining industry went nearly dormant until the U.S. government's recent pivot on nuclear energy, and restarting it will take a long time.

Cameco also owns 49% of one of the largest nuclear equipment and services businesses on the planet, Westinghouse Electric. Westinghouse is reportedly in talks with U.S. officials and industry partners about deploying 10 large reactors, as part of Trump's recent nuclear energy EO.

CCJ expects "to at least double last year's dividend of $0.12 per common share, to $0.24 per common share, over the fiscal periods 2024 through 2026, subject to annual consideration by our board."

The company is projected to grow its adjusted earnings by 127% in FY25 and 54% in 2026. Given this backdrop, it's no wonder that 12 of the 15 brokerage recommendations Zacks has are "Strong Buys" alongside three "Buys."

Cameco soared to all-time highs on Monday after it said it would get a major boost from its stake in Westinghouse Electric. The move helped it break meaningfully above its late 2024 highs and 2007 levels.

Despite its 550% run in the past five years and charge to record highs, CCJ trades at a 27% discount to its 15-year median with a 0.88 price/earnings to growth (PEG) ratio.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.