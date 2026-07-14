Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: NVIDIA's, Microsoft, Micron, SanDisk and Marvell

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 14, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights NVIDIA’s NVDA, Microsoft MSFT, Micron MU, SanDisk SNDK and Marvell MRVL.

Tech View: Record Profits, Insider Buying & Cheap Valuations

V-Shaped Bottom 2.0?

Thus far, 2026 is shaping up eerily similarly to 2025. In 2025, U.S. equity markets suffered a swift and violent correction after President Trump unveiled his ‘Liberation Day’ blanket tariff policy. However, after a brief multi-week correction, equities began to price in the tariff news, climb the proverbial wall of worry, and create a V-shaped recovery. Earlier this year, the same price action occurred after the U.S. bombed Iran. Stocks corrected and recovered swiftly in a V-shaped fashion.

The Trump Seasonality is Repeating

History doesn’t always repeat itself, but it does tend to rhyme. As you can see from the seasonality chart below, the Trump Presidency Cycle suggests that the S&P 500 Index corrects early in the year, bottoms in spring, and runs into year-end. Once again, stocks are following the pattern closely.

Tech Insider Buying Surges to Record High

Although executives may sell their stock for any number of reasons, they buy only for one: they believe it will appreciate in price. For investors, it’s worth noting when executives have skin in the game and deploy their own personal funds to purchase stock in the open market. Over the past six months, tech stock insiders have bought more shares than ever in history.

Tech Valuations Remain Cheap

While tech stocks have appreciated nicely over the past several months, their valuations remain extremely reasonable. The forward P/E ratio for the tech sector is below the 10-year average and at levels not seen in over a year.

Meanwhile, despite NVIDIA’s massive multi-year move, its price-to-earnings growth ratio is at decade lows. Other big tech giants such as Microsoft also trade at valuations that are hovering near multi-year lows.

Tech Stocks Producing Juicy Profits

A key differentiator between the late 1990s and today is that stock moves are driven by real fundamentals. For instance, Micron is expected to generate more profit this year than it generated over the previous two decades combined!

Other AI-related companies, such as SanDisk and Marvell are also reporting record profits.

Bottom Line

Backed by historic corporate profits, insider buying, and bargain valuations, tech stocks are proving that the 2026 rally is built on rock-solid fundamentals, not hot air.

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Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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