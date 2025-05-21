Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nvidia, SoftBank, BOTZ and Tesla

For Immediate Release

The Next Major Stock Trend: Humanoid Robotics

Maybe it's just my perception, but it feels as if innovation is truly accelerating. In just the last two years, we've experienced the integration of seemingly magical artificial intelligence into everyday life, major breakthroughs in quantum computing, and now, the emergence of humanoid robotics on the commercial stage.

AI and quantum computing have already proven to be exceptionally lucrative trading opportunities, with related stocks surging in value. I believe humanoid robotics could be the next major breakout trend, offering investors similar, if not greater, long-term upside.

Momentum is building fast. Humanoid robot demonstrations are becoming increasingly impressive, actual robot costs are dropping, and just this week, Nvidia unveiled its latest breakthrough: GR00T N1, the "World's First Open Humanoid Robot Foundation Model."

As this trend gains traction, it's only a matter of time before Wall Street catches on. In this report, we'll explore four stocks, Nvidia, SoftBank Group, the Global X Robotics & AI ETF and Tesla, that are well-positioned to capitalize on the humanoid robotics revolution.

Growth Forecasts in the Humanoid Robotics Industry

According to a new report from HTF Market Intelligence, the global humanoid robot market is projected to surge from $2.4 billion measured in 2023 to nearly $114 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual rate of more than 40%. This explosive growth is expected to be fueled by rising demand in healthcare, caregiving, and industrial automation, especially as labor shortages and aging populations drive adoption.

One of the most exciting developments is the rapid growth of bipedal humanoid robots. While wheeled robots currently dominate the market, the biped segment, which more closely mimics human movement, is expected to be the fastest-growing category through 2028, expanding at a CAGR of over 54%.

With falling hardware costs, advancing AI capabilities, and increasing real-world applications, humanoid robotics is no longer speculative, it's a market on the verge of exponential growth.

Stock Market Opportunities in Robotics

Quite suddenly the humanoid robotics industry is an investable trend, and some of the world's most important tech companies are already leading the charge.

Tesla is making waves with its Optimus robot, designed to perform repetitive or dangerous tasks. CEO Elon Musk envisions a future where humanoid robots will eventually surpass Tesla's car business in value. While the company received criticism for the robots being only semi-autonomous during the major unveil, where they were serving drinks and carrying on conversations, I think it actually identified some opportunities. Robots that are remotely controlled still offer tremendous usability and can speed up real-time implementation.

Nvidia, the undisputed leader in AI chips, just unveiled its new GR00T platform, a specialized system for training and deploying humanoid robots. The GR00T chip is designed to help robots learn from human behavior and generalize tasks across environments, a key capability for making humanoids useful in the real world. Nvidia's chips are already the backbone of AI and robotics innovation, and GR00T could be the next major growth engine.

SoftBank Group has been investing in robotics for over a decade and owns Boston Dynamics and SoftBank Robotics, two of the most advanced robotics firms in the world. Their work includes the Atlas humanoid robot and the widely recognized robot dog Spot. Though SoftBank's portfolio is broad, its robotics division positions it well for upside if this theme takes off.

For investors looking for broader exposure, the BOTZ ETF offers a diversified approach to the robotics trend. It holds companies across the global robotics value chain, including automation leaders, industrial robot manufacturers, and key AI enablers. As humanoid robotics gains traction, BOTZ provides an efficient way to invest in the full ecosystem.

Together, these stocks and ETFs represent a compelling opportunity to get ahead of one of the most transformative tech trends of the next decade.

Should Investors Buy Humanoid Robotics Stocks Now?

While humanoid robotics may still seem futuristic to some, the pace of innovation and investment suggests the future is arriving sooner than expected. With major players like Nvidia, Tesla, and SoftBank already staking their claims, the groundwork is being laid for significant long-term upside.

Investors don't need to go all in today. As with quantum and AI before it, the adoption curve will have fits and starts. But those who get in early, whether through single-name stocks like NVDA and TSLA or diversified vehicles like BOTZ, could be positioning themselves for the next great technology boom.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities.

