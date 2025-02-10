Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nvidia, Serve Robotics, Uber, Palladyne and Tesla

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 10, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nvidia NVDA, Serve Robotics SERV, Uber UBER, Palladyne AI PDYN and Tesla TSLA.

Investing in the Future: 3 Disruptive AI Robotics Stocks

AI: From Large Language Models to Robotics

Most Wall Street investors, even casual ones, are probably familiar with artificial intelligence’s impact on the market. Think back to the heat of the 2022 bear market, and you’ll recall that stocks were in a debilitating downtrend, inflation was at 40-year highs, the Fed was hiking rates, and investors were unsure where the growth would come from to fuel the next bull market.

However, tech stocks, the most beaten-down market area, began to furiously rebound off the lows amid the most successful application launch in history – OpenAI and ChatGPT AI.

No company has benefitted more than AI GPU-maker Nvidia, which has produced triple-digit earnings increases in six consecutive quarters and has grown into one of the world’s largest companies.

Though the AI revolution has taken hold, most of Wall Street’s focuses on large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT and Gemini. However, investors should remember that AI’s potential will reach far beyond mere LLMs in the future. Below are three robotics stocks to watch:

Serve Robotics: Robot Food Delivery

In cities like Miami (where I reside), if you walk down the street for more than 15 minutes, you will casually run into small Serve Robotics robots delivering food. Serve “Develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven.”

SERV has parlayed its history with Uber into a pact with Shake Shackand Uber Eats to deliver food. What SERV has accomplished is genuinely disruptive. Instead of paying a courier to deliver food, a small four-wheeled box autonomously drives to your apartment and waits outside until you go to retrieve your food. Not only is the technology more cost-effective, it’s also far more efficient.

As the food is on the way from the restaurant, you receive notifications on your Uber app telling you how far away the robot is. When the robot arrives, simply type in a passcode to unlock the box and retrieve your food. The two analysts that track SERV expect earnings to jump 51.35% next quarter and 38.01% for full-year 2025.

Palladyne AI: Enhancing Employee Safety & Productivity

Palladyne AI, formally known as Sarcos Robotics, is a company that builds AI software for robots. PDYN is working on AI that allows robots to perceive their environment, learn from it, reason, and act with little training or data. The technology is focused on various industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and defense.

PDYN does not have much in the way of fundamentals. Instead, the stock is a speculative bet on the future of robotics that could pay handsomely if the company executes well. In addition, the stock has all the makings of a momentum leader. Over the past year, shares have exploded nearly 2,000%. Currently, PDYN is retreating for the second time to the 50-day moving average in a bull flag chart pattern – an attractive reward-to-risk zone (the first time the stock did this it tripled in a few weeks).

Tesla Optimus: Multi-Trillion Dollar Potential

Real-world AI and robotics are all about training, and no other company on Earth has more real-world AI training data than Tesla (and it’s not close). Tesla drivers have been using full-self-driving (FSD) for millions of miles, and the company boasts the largest AI training cluster on planet Earth. Meanwhile, Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot, is further along than any competitor’s robots. Optimus is already performing tasks on Tesla’s manufacturing floors and will go into mass production in 2025 and ship in 2026 (the company just posted engineering positions on its website).

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who often makes grandiose predictions that usually come true (albeit not always on time), believes that Optimus can become the company’s biggest product ever and bring in revenue North of $10 trillion.

Bottom Line

As AI innovations progress at a dizzying speed, the next great investments will be in real-world AI and Robotics. Robots will increase efficiency, save money, and disrupt legacy businesses in the near future.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.