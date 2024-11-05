Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nvidia, MercadoLibre, Toyota Motor and Qualcomm

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 5, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nvidia NVDA, MercadoLibre MELI, Toyota Motor TM and Qualcomm QCOM.

3 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy as Earnings Approach: MELI, TM, QCOM

Outside of Nvidia, all of the Magnificant-7-themed big tech stocks have already released their results for the Q3 period but this week's earnings lineup features several intriguing large-cap stocks from a variety of sectors.

As leaders in their respective industries, here are three of these top large-cap stocks to buy with their quarterly results approaching on Wednesday, November 6.

MercadoLibre - MELI

Starting in the retail sector, South American e-commerce leader MercadoLibre is expected to have posted stellar growth during Q3.

Sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MercadoLibre's Q3 sales are anticipated at $5.25 billion, a 40% increase from $3.76 billion in the comparative quarter. More impressive, Q3 earnings are projected to soar 57% to $11.27 per share versus EPS of $7.16 a year ago.

MercardoLibre's robust growth has kept investors engaged with high double-digit top and bottom line expansion in the forecast for fiscal 2024 and FY25. As one of the stock market's top performers, MELI is sitting on +30% gains this year.

Toyota Motor - TM

In terms of value, Toyota Motor's stock is hard to overlook and boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). As one of the leading automakers in the world, Toyota Motor's stock trades at less than 1X sales with its top line thought to have increased 1% during Q3 to $79.78 billion.

Following a tougher-to-compete-against period, Toyota's Q3 EPS is expected to decrease to $4.39 versus $6.54 a share in the prior-year quarter. However, TM trades at just 7.9X forward earnings with it noteworthy that Toyota has exceeded the Zacks EPS Consensus for seven consecutive quarters posting a very impressive average earnings surprise of 77.93% in its last four quarterly reports.

Qualcomm - QCOM

Semiconductor-giant Qualcomm will be a stock to watch from the tech sector on Wednesday and sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Integrating generative AI into all of its product lines, Qualcomm with be reporting results for its fiscal fourth quarter with Q4 sales projected to be up 14% to $9.9 billion. Plus, Q4 EPS is expected to spike 27% to $2.56. Standing out in terms of growth and value, QCOM trades at a very reasonable 15.1X forward earnings multiple especially when considering the premiums many chipmakers can command in comparison to the broader market.

Bottom Line

MercardoLibre, Toyota Motor, and Qualcomm are three large-cap stocks that could pop if they can reach or exceed earning expectations while offering favorable guidance. Furthermore, they should remain viable long-term investments which could make them even more attractive if there is a post-earnings selloff.

