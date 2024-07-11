Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nvidia, McDonald's and Discover Financial Services

For Immediate Release

3 Key Reports to Watch This Earnings Season

The Q2 earnings season is just around the corner, with the big banks kicking the period into a much higher gear starting this Friday with their results. The overall earnings picture has remained stable leading up to the period, with Tech expected to deliver another big showing.

Of course, there are some worthy reports that investors should keep on their radars, a list that includes beloved Nvidia, McDonald’s and Discover Financial Services.

With Nvidia, we’ll get some more color on the AI trade, whereas MCD and DFS can provide us with deeper views into the current state of consumers.

Let’s take a closer look at how each presently stacks up heading into their respective releases.

Nvidia’s Results to Confirm AI Bullishness

Nvidia’s robust performance over the last year has been driven by unrelenting demand for chips used in AI applications. The stock continues to sport a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Buy) thanks to a notably bullish outlook across all timeframes.

Investors will be tuned into the company’s Data Center results, which include sales from its AI chips. The company has consistently blown away our consensus estimates regarding the metric, with the most recent beat totaling a sizable $1.8 billion.

All four of the most recent beats have been more than $1.4 billion, reflecting the company’s red-hot demand.

Concerning headline figures, consensus estimates for both the top and bottom line have moved higher over the last several months. Enormous growth is expected, with the current estimates suggesting a 130% pop in earnings on a 110% sales increase.

Nvidia’s sales growth has been remarkable, posting triple-digit percentage year-over-year increases in each of its last four quarters.

Discover Financial Services Enjoys Loan Growth

DFS shares have loosely tracked the broader market in 2024, gaining roughly 18% compared to an 18.5% gain from the S&P 500. Shares enjoyed post-earnings positivity following its latest release despite falling short of EPS expectations, with favorable segment results enough to please investors.

Analysts have taken a bullish stance for the quarter to be reported, with the $2.99 per share consensus estimate up 8% since April. Revenue expectations have moved similarly, moving 2% higher to $4.2 billion over the same timeframe.

Although the company’s net charge-off rate moved higher to 4.9% throughout its latest quarter, the CEO noted that delinquencies were stabilizing. Loan growth was notably positive throughout the same period, moving 12% higher to $126.6 billion.

McDonald's Faces Consumer Pressure

MCD shares have displayed considerable weakness year-to-date, losing roughly 16% in value and widely underperforming. Shares haven’t been able to sustain positivity following quarterly results, with consumers seemingly growing tired of elevated prices.

Earnings expectations moved lower following its latest release but have since remained stable, with the $3.10 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate suggesting a 2% pullback relative to the same period last year. Revenue expectations have similarly moved lower, with the $6.7 billion expected down from the $6.8 billion estimate in late April.

CEO Chris Kempcinski noted the recent consumer stubbornness but remained positive, stating, “As consumers are more discriminating with every dollar that they spend, we will continue to earn their visits by delivering leading, reliable, everyday value and outstanding execution in our restaurants. As we look to the rest of 2024 and beyond, we remain focused on leveraging the competitive advantages within our Accelerating the Arches plan and growing QSR market share to drive long-term growth.”

Nonetheless, elevated prices have aided the company’s margins in a big way.

Bottom Line

The Q2 earnings season has already officially started, but this Friday’s big bank results will really kick the period into high gear.

The earnings picture has largely remained stable, with tech expected to flex strong growth yet again.

And a few notable releases that investors should keep an eye on include Nvidia, McDonald’s and Discover Financial Services.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

