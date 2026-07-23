Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: NVIDIA, Google, Palantir, ServiceNow and Super Micro Computer

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 23, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Dell Technologies DELL, NVIDIA NVDA, Google GOOGL, Palantir PLTR, ServiceNow NOW and Super Micro Computer SMCI,

Dell: AI Infrastructure Drives Massive Growth

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Dell Technologies is a leading provider of servers, storage, and PCs. The Round Rock, Texas-based company is a leader in the traditional PC space. However, over the past few years, Dell has transformed into a primary enterprise hardware vendor providing the "picks and shovels" needed for the massive global AI infrastructure buildout. Dell operates in more than 150 countries and reported over $100 billion in annual revenue last year.

Dell: An AI Infrastructure Juggernaut

Dell's fastest-growing business is its AI-optimized server segment, which is experiencing mind-boggling year-over-year growth of more than 700%! Dell's AI servers are ultra-high-performance computers designed to process immense quantities of information at once. Unlike standard computers that can only handle one or two tasks simultaneously, these specialized servers can handle millions of complex math problems simultaneously. These AI servers perform the two most important AI tasks: training (feeding the AI massive quantities of data) and inference (hosting the AI so customers can use it).

Dell separates itself from competitors through its "plug-and-play" service. Instead of selling individual products to customers, Dell combines the chips, software, and power systems so clients receive a complete AI rack ready to use immediately. Dell's expanding ecosystem supports a fuller stack for customers that want to run AI on infrastructure they control. Management recently highlighted partners including NVIDIA, Google Cloud, OpenAI, Palantir, ServiceNow and others.

AI Buildout Not Slowing

Tuesday, Super Micro Computer, a direct Dell competitor, trounced earnings and guided for gross margins to nearly double from ~8.8% to 15-17%. The news suggests that Dell, which has much higher margins than SMCI, will be able to increase those margins further in the coming quarters. Separately, Dell customer OpenAI raised its projected compute spending through 2030 to ~$750B from $600B earlier this year.

Dell's Scorching-Hot Growth

Dell is growing earnings at a rapid clip. Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest that the company's EPS will more than double in the current quarter and will grow ~66% in 2026.

Meanwhile, Dell has proven an ability to deliver positive EPS surprises in recent quarters. For instance, last quarter, Dell beat consensus estimates by a juicy 59.87%.

Dell Sets Up High Tight Flag

DELL shares are set up in a classic high tight flag pattern. An HTF occurs when a stock doubles in 8 weeks or less then corrects no more than 20%.

Bottom Line

Dell has successfully evolved from a traditional PC manufacturer to a hardware leader in the global AI buildout. With massive earnings growth, expanding partnerships, and a unique "plug-and-play" service, Dell's bullish trajectory is likely to continue.

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Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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