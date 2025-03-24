Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights NVIDIA, General Motors, Oracle and Disney

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 24, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights NVIDIA NVDA, General Motors GM, Oracle ORCL and Disney DIS.

NVIDIA GTC: 3 Companies Teaming Up with the GPU Giant

NVIDIA continues to dominate headlines thanks to GTC 2025, the company’s annual event in which it unveils new services, hardware, tech demos, and, most importantly, what’s next for AI.

We’ve all become accustomed to the company’s rich growth story over recent years, which has been fueled by unrelenting demand for its Data Center products.

Let’s take a closer look at a few key developments from the event.

NVDA Collabs with GM

General Motors and NVIDIA announced a collaboration on next-generation vehicles, factories, and robots using AI, simulation, and accelerated computing. GM shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2025 so far, as shown below.

More specifically, the duo will work together to build custom AI systems using several of NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platforms to train AI manufacturing models for optimizing GM’s factory planning and robotics. GM will also use NVIDIA DRIVE AGX™ for in-vehicle hardware for future advanced driver-assistance systems and in-cabin enhanced safety driving experiences.

Mary Barra, CEO of GM, was unsurprisingly pleased with the collaboration, stating, ‘AI not only optimizes manufacturing processes and accelerates virtual testing but also helps us build smarter vehicles while empowering our workforce to focus on craftsmanship. By merging technology with human ingenuity, we unlock new levels of innovation in vehicle manufacturing and beyond.”

The news overall came at a nice time for GM, who currently sports a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). EPS expectations have been revised higher across the board in recent months.

NVDA and ORCL Integrate Offerings

Oracle and NVIDIA announced a first-of-its-kind integration between NVIDIA accelerated computing and inference software with Oracle’s AI infrastructure and generative AI services. Like GM, Oracle shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2025, down roughly 8%.

In other words, the two are teaming up to make AI applications faster and more powerful by combining NVIDIA’s computing power/AI software with Oracle’s cloud technology to help build smarter AI systems at a more efficient clip.

Oracle actually just released its latest set of quarterly results, with top and bottom line growth rates primarily strong. Still, weaker-than-expected guidance caused analysts to downwardly revise EPS expectations following the print, as shown below.

The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

NVIDIA to Make Disney Robots?

Interestingly, NVIDIA is collaborating with Disney and Google DeepMind to develop "Newton," a new physics engine designed to enhance Disney's next-generation robotic characters.

DIS shares have been hit the hardest out of the bunch in 2025, down roughly 11% and underperforming.

Building on the above-mentioned robotic news, NVIDIA also announced Isaac™ GR00T N1, a research initiative and development platform for developing general-purpose robot foundation models and data pipelines to accelerate humanoid robotics research and development.

Bottom Line

Tons of interesting developments have been unveiled by NVIDIA this week, with partnerships/collaborations with General Motors, Disney and Oracle all exciting investors.

It’s clear that NVIDIA remains the prime selection for anybody seeking AI exposure, especially following this week’s GTC.

