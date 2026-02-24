Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nvidia, Dillard's, Macy's and Kohl's

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 24, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nvidia NVDA, Dillard's DDS, Macy's M and Kohl's KSS.

Dillard's (DDS) a Top Buy-the-Dip Target Ahead of Q4 Earnings

In an earnings lineup that includes Q4 results fromNvidia, Dillard's will also be a stock to watch this week.

Dillard's unique business model, in which it owns most of its retail department stores rather than leasing them, has placed the company in a league of its own as it relates to profitability.

Instead of chasing rapid reinvention, Dillard's has doubled down on fundamentals — tight inventory control, disciplined operations, and a strong regional footprint — allowing it to thrive while peers like Macy's, Kohl's and Nordstrom have often stumbled.

Keeping this in mind, Dillard's stock looks like a top buy-the-dip target ahead of its Q4 report on Tuesday, February 24.

Dillard's Market Leading Returns

In the last five years, Dillard's stock has produced market-leading gains of nearly 700%, blowing away the benchmark S&P 500's 80% and its Zacks Retail-Regional Department Stores Industry's 51%.

DDS is up a very respectable 30% in the last year, but is 15% from a 52-week and all-time high of $741 a share, which it hit in early December.

Dillard's Q4 Expectations

Based on Zacks estimates, Dillard's Q4 sales are expected to be virtually flat from a year ago at $2.02 billion. Following a tough period to compete against in terms of operational performance, Dillard's Q4 EPS is thought to have dipped to $9.98 from $13.48 per share in the comparative quarter.

That said, it's noteworthy that Dillard's has exceeded the Zacks EPS Consensus for five straight quarters with an impressive average earnings surprise of 26.48% in its last four quarterly reports.

Reasonable Valuation & Strong Balance Sheet

While Dillard's bottom line is expected to contract, full-year EPS projections are still over a whopping $30.00 per share for fiscal 2026 and FY27. Making its robust earnings and the recent drop in Dillard's stock more attractive is that DDS is now trading at a forward P/E multiple of 21X.

Offering a pleasant discount to the benchmark, DDS has gotten closer to its industry average of 15X forward earnings despite being a clear leader in the space.

Underscoring Dillard's exceptional operational efficiency and cost discipline, the company's cash position has surged past $1 billion, while total assets now exceed $4 billion against roughly $2.25 billion in total liabilities — highlighting one of the strongest balance sheets in the retail sector.

Conclusion & Final Thoughts

Dillard's stock looks like a compelling buy-the-dip candidate ahead of its Q4 report because the setup combines temporary earnings pressure with underlying strength, exactly the mix that often creates opportunity when expectations erode beyond what fundamentals justify.

To that point, Dillard's Q4 EPS expectations are unusually low, driven by margin pressure rather than collapsing demand, as sales forecasts suggest its core business is holding up even as profitability tightens.

Sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Dillard's top line is expected to increase by roughly 1% in FY26 and FY27, with projections edging north of $6.5 billion. More importantly, EPS revisions have trended higher for both fiscal years in the last 60 days.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.