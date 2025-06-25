Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nvidia, CoreWeave, Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 25, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nvidia NVDA, CoreWeave CRWV, Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOGL and Meta Platforms META.

CoreWeave vs NVIDIA: Which AI Stock Is the Better Investment?

Backed by Nvidia, CoreWeave stock has skyrocketed more than +300% since launching its IPO in late March, as investor confidence has swooned for the AI cloud infrastructure company. To that point, CoreWeave stock is trading over $170 a share, having an asking price that tops Nvidia shares at around $146.

This certainly begs the question of whether the hype for CoreWeave stock is overdone or if the company is potentially a better AI investment than chip giant Nvidia.

CoreWeave & Nvidia Partnership Overview

Reshaping the AI infrastructure landscape, CoreWeave has become Nvidia’s top GPU cloud partner, ahead of traditional hyperscalers like Microsoft and Alphabet. Having expertise in cutting-edge cloud services optimized for AI workloads, CoreWeave gained early access to Nvidia’s high-performance GPUs, including the much-coveted Blackwell chips.

Furthermore, CoreWeave has helped Nvidia’s much sought-after AI chips build massive AI clusters that broke MLPerf training records, a widely recognized benchmarking suite designed to measure the performance of machine learning hardware, software, and services. It’s noteworthy that MLPerf Inference evaluates how quickly and efficiently systems can make predictions using trained models in real-world scenarios like object detection, medical imaging, and generative AI usage.

Nvidia’s Stake in CoreWeave

Thanks to its successful partnership with Nvidia, CoreWeave has attracted major clients including OpenAI, Meta Platforms and Microsoft. Notably, Microsoft accounted for 62% of CoreWeave’s revenue in 2024. Being CoreWeave’s major GPU supplier and an early investor, it’s safe to say that Nvidia has earned significant revenue from the partnership and the appreciation of its equity stake of over 24 million CRWV shares.

CoreWeave & Nvidia’s Sales Growth

Pinpointing the market’s high sentiment for CoreWeave and alluding to lucrative earnings potential is the company’s rapid top-line expansion. CoreWeave’s total sales are expected to skyrocket 164% this year to $5.02 billion compared to $1.9 billion in 2024. Zacks' projections call for CoreWeave’s sales to soar another 127% next year to $11.41 billion.

Attributed to the AI boom, this type of growth has warranted investors to pull CoreWeave into Nvidia’s stratosphere, as Nvidia’s top line has expanded over 680% in the last five years from sales of $16.67 billion in its fiscal 2021 to $130.5 billion last year. Nvidia’s sales are currently projected to increase 51% in its current fiscal year 2026 and are projected to leap another 25% in FY27 to $247.24 billion.

CRWV & NVDA EPS Revisions

Although CoreWeave is not expected to be profitable yet after being founded in 2017, it’s still imperative to pay attention to the trend of earnings estimate revisions (EPS).

Unfortunately, EPS revisions for fiscal 2025 are noticeably down over the last 60 days from estimates that called for an adjusted loss of -$0.37 a share to -$1.30. More concerning, CoreWeave’s FY26 EPS estimates have dipped to -$0.17 a share from projections that called for the company to break even two months ago.

As for Nvidia, EPS estimates for its FY26 and FY27 are nicely up in the last 30 days, rising 1% and 3% respectively. Known for efficient operational performance, Nvidia’s annual earnings are now slated to spike 42% in its FY26 and are projected to climb another 32% in FY27 to $5.60 per share.

Conclusion & Final Thoughts

CoreWeave and Nvidia have built a powerhouse AI partnership that should benefit and complement each other for the foreseeable future. That said, the rally in CoreWeave stock does look overdone considering the decline in EPS revisions, making it an ideal time to take profits in CRWV.

For now, Nvidia appears to be the better AI investment, with the obvious reasons being its track record of efficiency and productivity. Plus, the trend of rising EPS estimates for NVDA is not overwhelming but does allude to the notion that investors could still be rewarded for holding the chip giant’s stock, although there may still be better buying opportunities ahead.

