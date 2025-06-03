Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nvidia, CoreWeave, Amazon, iShares Bitcoin ETF and D-Wave Quantum

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 3, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nvidia NVDA, CoreWeave CRWV, Amazon AMZN, iShares Bitcoin ETF IBIT and D-Wave Quantum QBTS.

Why the Market's Long-Term Outlook Is Bullish

Despite the recent flurry of tariff news and economic uncertainty portrayed by pundits, several key indicators are flashing bullish signals, including:

Atlanta Fed GDPNOw Estimates 3.8% Q2 GDP Growth

The “GDPNow Model” is a model created by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta to provide a real-time estimate of the current quarter’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. Through its “Nowcasting” model, the GDPNow Model leverages a purely data-driven model that interprets current data to predict the future instead of simply predicting future economic conditions.

Between the first negative GDP reading in several quarters, an escalating trade war, and negative sentiment, the GDP picture looked quite bleak. However, the current market environment illustrates why savvy investors rely on data-driven predictive models to eliminate bias and find the hard truth. In the latest reading, the GDPNow Model for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in Q2 2025 is a robust 3.8%, up from 2.2% in the last reading.

PCE Inflation Cools, Approaches Fed’s Target Level

The PCE Price Index (Personal Consumption Expenditures) number was released Friday. The reading came in at a 2.1% gain year-over-yea,r which was softer than Wall Street expected. The key inflation rate hit a 4-year low.

Meanwhile, “Supercore PCE,” which measures the price of “core services,” saw its first negative reading since COVID. The latest inflation reading shows that President Trump’s tariff policy has not negatively impacted prices (at least yet.) With PCE near the Fed’s 2% target, investors should expect rate cuts in 2025 – a bullish development for stocks.

The AI Revolution is Intact

Bull markets are driven by high-growth industries, and currently, the industry with the most innovation and the highest growth potential is the artificial intelligence (AI) space. Within the AI industry, Nvidia, the semiconductor leader, is the most important stock. In fact, without Nvidia’s GPUs, it’s impossible to be an AI leader.

The company’s earnings report in late May showed that there is plenty of room for the industry left to grow. Revenue bolted 69% year-over-year to $44 billion despite a $4.45 billion charge attributed to H20 product export restrictions to China. Despite the uncertainty in the macro trade environment, Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates suggest that top and bottom-line growth will continue to grow at a healthy clip in the mid-double-digits.

Meanwhile, other AI industry leaders echo Nvidia’s significant growth. For instance, fellow AI leader and recent IPO CoreWeave reported Q1 revenue of $982 million, a fourfold year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, the Amazon AWS Chief reported Friday that AI cloud sales have reached multiple billions.

Bitcoin & Other Risk-on Assets Present Bullish Clues

Bitcoin and bitcoin proxies likeiShares Bitcoin ETF have been valuable tools for investors to leverage as a leading indicator. For instance, IBIT topped on December 17th, 2024, well before the S&P 500 Index topped in February 2025. Now, IBIT is breaking out to new highs well before the major US equity indices. Could they follow next?

Meanwhile, other risk-on areas of the market are showing that the “animal spirits” are alive and well. For example, quantum computing leader D-Wave Quantum is up nearly 70% year-to-date.

Stocks Continue to Brush Off Tariff/China News

The general market exhibits a massive change of character over just the past month or two. For instance, Friday, President Trump said on social media that “China’s has totally violated its agreement with the US.” Earlier in the year, stocks would have plunged on this news. However, this time, the market opened lower by around 1%, only to quickly find buyers and finish the session green. Brushing off bad news is a hallmark of a bull market and is a subtle clue for savvy investors that the market is resilient.

Now, the S&P 500 is setting up a picture-perfect daily bull flag pattern.

Bottom Line

The confluence of strong economic indicators, the AI revolution, and the market’s resilient behavior point to a market where bulls are in control.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.