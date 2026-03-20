Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: NVIDIA and Palantir

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 20, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights NVIDIA NVDA and Palantir PLTR.

NVIDIA & Palantir Cool Off in 2026: Concerning?

Several of the notable stocks involved in the broader AI storm haven't seen great price action over the last several months, a list that includes beloved NVIDIA and Palantir.

Is the fatigue a concerning sign, or just a temporary pause after massive runs?

Palantir Faces Pressure

Palantir's business continued to perform strongly throughout its latest period, with total sales reaching $1.4 billion, a 70% increase from the year-ago period. U.S. results were likely the biggest highlight, which were supported by both commercial and government strength. Specifically, U.S. sales totaled $1.1 billion, growing 93% year-over-year and 28% sequentially.

In addition, Palantir closed over $4.2 billion in total contract value (TCV), an increase of more than 130% compared to the same period last year. As evidenced by these results, the customer base continues to grow at a red-hot pace, with the overall customer base jumping 34% from the previous year.

The valuation picture here remains rich, though not really surprising given the continued growth expected. Shares currently trade at a 46.7X forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio, reflecting a massive premium relative to the Zacks Computer and Technology sector average of 6.1X. But the growth outlook does help support the rich multiple, with current and next fiscal year sales expected to climb 61% and 40%, respectively.

NVIDIA: A More Conservative Bet?

Concerning NVIDIA earnings, it posted huge growth yet again in its latest release, with adjusted EPS of $1.62 growing 82% year-over-year alongside record sales of $68.1 billion that reflected a 73% growth rate.

As alluded to by the overall sales growth rate, Data Center results showed a red-hot demand backdrop. Data Center sales of $62.3 billion reflected a record, up 75% year-over-year and 22% sequentially.

Importantly, shares still remain at much more tolerable valuation levels relative to PLTR. Shares presently trade at a 12.2X forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio, which ranks among the lowest we've seen over the past three years. Sales are forecasted to grow 60% in its current fiscal year and 27% in FY28, though these expectations can easily jump given the massive CapEx announcements we've seen from the hyperscalers.

Higher-than-expected CapEx forecasts have been a regular theme during the AI buildout, with companies eager to get their hands on the magical GPUs and other related hardware that NVDA provides.

Putting Everything Together

With both companies massive beneficiaries of the AI era, the backdrop for NVIDIA and Palantir remains robust, with massive CapEx supporting NVIDIA and tailwinds from defense spending similarly benefiting Palantir.

Both companies are going to continue seeing great growth, and the recent 'boring' action we've seen within both shouldn't be overly concerning. Keep in mind that some of the weakness in Palantir has also been fueled by the broader rout we've seen in many software stocks, with investors likely cashing in some profits after its tremendous run over the recent year.

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#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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