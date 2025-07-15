Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nvidia and Micron Technology

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 15, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nvidia NVDA and Micron Technology MU.

Is NVIDIA Topping Out? Why Micron Might Be the Next AI Winner

Nvidia just hit a staggering $4 trillion market cap, cementing its position as the most dominant force in the AI hardware space. It's an incredible milestone and one that reflects the company's overwhelming leadership in GPUs, data center infrastructure, and the broader AI compute stack. Nvidia remains a compelling long-term investment, and there's little reason to doubt its continued growth as AI adoption expands across industries.

However, with Nvidia's stock soaring to such extreme heights, some investors may be wondering: are there other AI stocks with considerable upside opportunity?

Micron Technology is a crucial but often underappreciated player in the AI ecosystem. While Nvidia powers the compute side of AI workloads, Micron is a leader in memory and storage and key components that are becoming increasingly critical to support the massive data demands of AI training and inference. This is becoming obvious as Micron's sales and earnings are accelerating higher in recent quarters.

As demand surges for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), DRAM, and advanced NAND solutions in AI data centers, Micron stands to benefit in a big way. And with shares still trading at a significant discount to many AI peers and growth forecasts, Micron may represent one of the most asymmetric opportunities in the entire semiconductor space.

Can Investors Still Buy Nvidia Shares?

Despite its massive run and $4 trillion market cap milestone, Nvidia remains a dominant force in the AI and data center ecosystem, and its long-term growth story is far from over. The company continues to lead in AI compute infrastructure, with its GPUs and networking platforms forming the backbone of nearly every major AI deployment—whether in hyperscale cloud, enterprise, or research.

The numbers still justify investor enthusiasm: revenue is projected to grow at a robust ~30% annual rate over the next several years, while earnings are expected to rise in lockstep, reflecting Nvidia's industry leadership and exceptional operating leverage. The company's gross margins remain world-class, and its innovation pipeline, from Blackwell chips to next-gen software platforms keeps it at the center of the AI arms race.

With shares continuing to print new all-time highs, price momentum is firmly on Nvidia's side. While valuation is elevated by traditional metrics at 39x forward earnings, it is still below its median valuation and with the company's combination of growth, profitability, and unmatched market positioning makes it difficult to bet against, even at these levels.

Why Micron Technology Stock Is a Buy

While much of the spotlight in AI has gone to the likes of Nvidia, Micron Technology is quietly emerging as a powerful beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure boom. As a global leader in memory and storage, Micron provides the high-bandwidth DRAM and advanced NAND essential for training and running large AI models. Its leadership in the memory market, where it competes alongside Samsung and SK Hynix, positions the company as a critical supplier in the accelerating data center buildout.

Micron's fundamentals are beginning to reflect this momentum. The stock has attracted significant institutional buying year-to-date, and the rebound off the April correction has been particularly strong, signaling a pickup in price momentum and investor conviction. With AI demand surging and memory pricing firming, sales are expected to jump 46% this year and 33% next year, while earnings are projected to surge over 500% this year and grow another 58% in 2026.

Although Micron currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), it's worth noting that analyst sentiment has turned increasingly bullish, with earnings estimates revised higher by 12% for the current year and 14% for next year.

Even with this rapid growth, Micron trades at just 16x forward earnings—a reasonable multiple for a company delivering breakout results in one of the hottest corners of the semiconductor sector.

Micron Stock is a Non-Consensus AI Opportunity

While Nvidia continues to dominate headlines and attract the bulk of investor capital in the AI space, Micron offers a rare combination of explosive earnings growth, improving sentiment, and compelling valuation, all while flying under the radar. Its critical role in supplying the memory infrastructure that underpins AI models puts it in the center of one of the most powerful secular trends in technology today.

For investors looking to diversify their AI exposure beyond the obvious names, Micron represents a high-quality, underappreciated way to play the next leg of the AI buildout.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.