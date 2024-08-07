Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 7, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nvidia NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

Are AI Stocks Still a Buy?

The AI trade has cooled off in recent weeks, with many of the notable companies involved in the trade, including Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, facing adverse price action.

The recent pressure raises a valid question: Is the selling overdone? Let’s take a closer look at each.

Nvidia Maintains Bright Outlook

Nvidia is the last of the beloved Mag 7 group to report Q2 results, which are expected to hit the tape in late August. Recent quarterly results have been overwhelmingly positive, with earnings and sales continuing to melt higher amid unrelenting demand.

Nonetheless, the outlook for its current fiscal year hasn’t changed at all, with the $2.69 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up 73% over the last year and suggesting 105% Y/Y growth. Revenue revisions also remain highly favorable.

Earnings and sales revisions for the upcoming release have also remained highly positive, with the company again expected to post immense growth. Concerning Data Center expectations, the Zacks Consensus estimate presently sits at $24.6 billion, surpassing last year’s mark of $10.3 billion.

Data Center results have regularly blown away our consensus estimates, with the most recent beat totaling a sizable $1.8 billion.

While the stock has faced pressure, it certainly does not reflect the robust fundamentals beneath the hood. The stock remains at the heart of the AI trade, undoubtedly a prime selection for anybody seeking exposure.

In addition, breakneck growth has kept valuation multiples at historically sound levels, with the current 32.9X forward 12-month earnings multiple below the 50.7X five-year median and five-year highs of 106.3X.

Keep in mind that shares traded well above current valuation levels in 2020 and 2021, a time when the AI theme had yet to emerge fully. Further, the current PEG ratio works out to a historically low 0.9X, reflecting that investors aren’t overpaying for the forecasted growth.

AMD Reports Record Data Center Results

Advanced Micro Devices recently released its latest quarterly results, exceeding both Zacks Consensus EPS and sales expectations.

Most importantly, the company’s AI outlook remains notably bright. CEO Lisa Su stated, ‘Our AI business continued accelerating and we are well positioned to deliver strong revenue growth in the second half of the year led by demand for Instinct, EPYC and Ryzen processors. The rapid advances in generative AI are driving demand for more compute in every market, creating significant growth opportunities as we deliver leadership AI solutions across our business.’

AMD’s Data Center sales of $2.8 billion reflected a quarterly record, climbing an astonishing 115% from the same period last year. As shown below, the company has chained together back-to-back beats on the metric, snapping a streak of negativity.

Still, it’s critical to note that AMD saw negative revisions for its current fiscal year hit the tape following the release, with the now $3.35 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate suggesting 26% year-over-year growth. Expectations have been trending lower overall over the last year.

Like NVDA, valuation multiples aren’t stretched, with the current 1.1X PEG ratio also reflecting a fair price for the forecasted growth.

Bottom Line

While both Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices have faced pressure over the near term, their quarterly results and demand being experienced paint a highly positive picture for long-term gains.

As shown above, these stocks' respective PEG ratios reflect a fair price, shifting the valuation question out of the picture. Simply put, the recent selling has certainly been spooky, but it does not change their current stories.

Both remain prime buys for those seeking AI exposure, but Nvidia’s more positive earnings outlook does put it above Advanced Micro Devices from a near-term perspective.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.